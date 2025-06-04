Yoshinobu Yamamoto names $6.5M teammate as most stylish player in Dodgers

It's been a year and a half since Yoshinobu Yamamoto joined the LA Dodgers clubhouse. He was signed during the offseason after the 2023 season on a 12-year, $326.5 million deal. During this time, he has made bonds with fellow American teammates and their culture.

On Tuesday, Yamamoto attended a Dodgers community event. He was asked who he believes is the most stylish player on the team, and it’s none other than utility man Kiké Hernández.

Yamamoto praised Hernández’s wardrobe with a smile, saying:

"So much of what he wears looks really cool."

The comment drew laughter and nods of agreement from attendees.

Hernández, who re-signed with the Dodgers this past offseason on a $6.5 million deal, is loved by the team, management and fans for his energy. He had his vouchers during the offseason, like Teoscar Hernandez, who appealed to the front office to re-sign him.

However, it's not only the charming presence that Hernandez provides for the Dodgers. He can also play multiple positions on the field when someone goes down with an injury. He has a healthy bat, hitting seven home runs already in 46 games played.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto reveals having conversation with Kike Hernandez last postseason

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave the ball to Yoshinobu Yamamoto to start Game 1 of the highly anticipated NLDS against the San Diego Padres. The NL West rivals tore into the right-hander as Yamamoto conceded five runs in three innings before being taken out.

A few days later, when the Dodgers-Padres NLDS played Game 5, Yamamoto was once again tasked to take on the rivals. This time, he delivered a resounding performance. He pitched five innings and conceded not a single run in the 2-0 victory, helping the Dodgers advance to the NLCS.

Between Game 1 and Game 5, Yamamoto revealed getting support from teammates, especially Kike Hernandez, with whom he had a two-hour conversation.

“We talked for about two hours,” Yamamoto said. “I think I owe my performance today to my teammates.”

Hernández also made sure to praise Yamamoto.

“He is great,” Hernández said.

Earlier this season, during the Dodgers' trip to Japan for the Tokyo Series, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, along with Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki, organized a players-only dinner to foster team bonding. Hernández praised the effort, saying:

"It allowed us to bond as a team at an early stage in the season... Definitely a great experience and something that’s going to pay off in the long run for us."

This is enough to say how both Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Hernandez admire each other's presence on and off the field.

