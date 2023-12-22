Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Insider reveals a team emerging as 'potential dark horse' in ace's pursuit 

Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto's signing talks have intensified in recent weeks. He has until Jan. 4 to decide on a destination, and as we get closer to the date, more updates are rolling in to add to the murmur.

As per reports, Yamamoto's pursuit is down to three teams: the New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets. However, MLB Insider Jon Heyman named the Philadelphia Phillies a potential dark horse in Yamamoto's pursuit.

Heyman also mentioned that the expected contract will be above $300 million, highlighting his value in the market currently.

There is more weight to this quest, as yesterday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reported that the Phillies have already offered a deal to Yamamoto's camp. However, it is unclear what the contract looks like, but they only met him last week and also had franchise cornerstone Bryce Harper face time in the meeting.

The way things are going, there seems to be a tight contest between big-market teams to sign the most sought-after pitcher in the market.

MLB Insider reveals Yoshinobu Yamamoto's market

Former general manager and MLB Insider Jim Bowden laid down the current market of Yoshinobu Yamamoto's sweepstakes. He has the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers as the favorites to land Yamamoto. Moreover, teams like the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets may bid the highest.

Aside from that, he called the Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays "backburners" in Yamamoto's sweepstakes.

He estimated that his deal would be worth between $250 and $300 million for 8-12 years, including a posting fee of around $50 million paid to his former team, the Orix Buffaloes.

It remains to be seen how the next few days pan out and whether he will sign with any franchise this weekend. However, one must not rule out a record-setting pitching contract, given his current value in the market.

