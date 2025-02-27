Yoshinobu Yamamoto opens up about how his mom played a key role in him finding his shelter dog

Earlier at the start of the spring training session, a video of Shohei Ohtani's famous dog Decoy playing in an open field in Arizona with Yoshinobu Yamamoto's dog, the name of whom is currently unknown, went viral on X. Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka was also spotted getting along well with the two dogs, who were playing fetch.

Just as Ohtani has previously shared how he came to know and love Decoy, Dodgers ace Yamamoto also shared a story about how he met his dog with a special mention to his mother, who used to work at a veterinary clinic.

During Wednesday's appearance on SportsNet LA, Yamamoto shared unknown information on his dog that has got everyone intrigued.

"My mother was working at an animal hospital," Yamamoto said (translated to English). "I've loved animals since I was a kid. Last summer, when my mom came to Los Angeles, I was in the middle of rehab. She had time in the afternoon.

"My mom said she wanted to see a shelter — an American shelter. So I went to the shelter, and there was a dog I was interested in. That's how I met him."

Yoshinobu Yamamoto shares the relationship his dog shares with Decoy

Similar to how Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani get along well in the clubhouse, the same is the case with their respective pets. During the same interview with SportsNet LA, Yamamoto delved into the relationship between his dog and Ohtani's Decoy.

"My dog loves Decoy, but I'm not sure how Decoy feels about him," Yamamoto said. "So my dog chases Decoy around, and Decoy chases him around."

Here's a video released by a Japanese news channel where Yamamoto's dog, Decoy, and Mamiko Tanaka can be seen having a good time out in the field.

Interestingly, even the Dodgers' newest signee Roki Sasaki has a dog of his own. A video of three is what everyone's waiting to see.

Meanwhile, on the baseball front, all three have only one aim: win another World Series for the Dodgers, who seem to have the best squad in all of baseball at the moment.

