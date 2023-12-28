Yoshinobu Yamamoto reveals the name of former Dodger who added fuel to his MLB dream

Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto has finally arrived in the MLB after signing a 12-year, $325 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The contract also includes a hefty $50 million signing bonus. However, for Yamamoto, it was one of the former LA Dodgers players who fueled his MLB dream.

It was none other than fellow countryman Kenta Maeda, whom Yamamoto took as inspiration. According to a tweet from Noah Camras, Yoshinobu Yamamoto watched a playoff game in Dodger Stadium, and Maeda was on the mound for the LA Dodgers. It was then that he decided to play in the MLB at some point in his career.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Yamamoto was one of the most sought-after starting pitchers on the market before signing with the Dodgers. Many big market teams like the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies bid for the pitcher, but it was the LA Dodgers who landed him with another big splurge.

The LA Dodgers have already spent a lot this offseason. They previously acquired two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani on a 10-year, $700 million contract. Moreover, they not only traded for Tyler Glasnow, but also signed him to a new five-year guaranteed deal.

The Dodgers were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in an intense NLDS showdown. This may have prompted them to assemble a star-studded roster to overcome any postseason setbacks.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's scouting report

Ever since being posted from his former team, the Orix Buffaloes, Yoshinobu Yamamoto generated quite a buzz this offseason before joining the LA Dodgers.

His scouting reports have been impressive, as he has pitched to below an ERA of 2.00 in the last three seasons in the NPB. His stellar numbers on the mound earned him three straight Triple Crowns as well as Sawamura trophies, the NPB's equivalent of the Cy Young award.

To overpower hitters, his pitching arsenal includes a 4-seam fastball (95 mph, 48%), splitter (90 mph, 26%), curveball (77 mph, 16%), cutter (92 mph, 8%), and slider (85 mph, 2%).

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.