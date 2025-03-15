Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki-led Dodgers pitching staff get huge vote of confidence from World Series champ pitcher

Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki are in Tokyo with the LA Dodgers for the MLB Tokyo Series 2025, which will get underway in three days. Yamamoto and Sasaki are two starting pitchers for the Dodgers, who grew up in Japan.

The Dodgers have put together a great roster over the last few years, and starting pitching is one extremely strong area. MLB Network posted a graphic asking if the Dodgers have the deepest pitching staff and former MLB World Series champion Alex Wood decided to chime in.

"Deepest SP staff ever and it's not close lol," @Awood45 commented

Yamamoto and Sasaki are part of that deep rotation, and this will be latter's first season in MLB.

Those two will join Bobby Miller, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow in the starting rotation to begin the 2025 season. At some point, the Dodgers will have to make some decisions as they get Shohei Ohtani, Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin back from injury this year.

Yamamoto was dominant at times during his 2024 rookie season with the Dodgers and helped the team to the 2024 World Series championship. Sasaki chose to join the Dodgers this offseason.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki and Shohei Ohtani to host players only dinner in Tokyo

Japanese stars trio Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki and Shohei Ohtani, want to make their Dodgers' teammates feel comfortable while in Japan. All three are going to get a warm welcome from the fans throughout the Tokyo Series, but they are also making sure to do something special for the rest of the team.

In an interview with MLB Network, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts explained that those three stars are getting the whole team together for a nice dinner on Sunday.

"But on local Sunday, Shohei, Yoshinobu, and Roki are hosting just the players, which is great," Roberts said. "It’s mandatory. So, all 31 guys will be there, and they're bringing in this crazy sushi chef for dinner. They're going to host it. So it’s awesome. The plus-ones will do their thing, and the coaches and organization will have their own event. But it’s going to be fun."

The Dodgers will take on the Chicago Cubs on Mar. 18 and Mar. 19 to kick off the 2025 MLB season, and they will do so with a loaded pitching staff.

