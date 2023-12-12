Yoshinobu Yamamoto Update: Dodgers set to meet Japanese sensation today after confirming Shohei Ohtani deal

Now that Shohei Ohtani is off the board, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is arguably the most sought-after free agent remaining on the open market. The 25-year-old starting pitcher has all of the upside in the world, which is why many teams are lining up to sign the Japanese phenom.

Unfortunately for many fans across the MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly met with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Tuesday. Given the flexibility of Shohei Ohtani's new contract, the Dodgers have a legitimate opportunity to add Yamamoto to their star-studded roster.

"Sources: The Dodgers are meeting with free-agent RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto today in Los Angeles as he continues to meet with teams." - @Russ_Dorsey1

Following the signing of Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to aggressively pursue talent on both the free agent and trade markets. At the top of that list is Yamamoto, who is expected to land himself a contract exceeding $200,000,000.

During his career overseas, Yamamoto won the Pacific League MVP twice, the Eiji Sawamura Award (similar to the Cy Young Award) three times, and the Japanese Triple Crown three times as the leader in wins, ERAs, and strikeouts. At only 25 years old, it is rare for clubs to sign international free agents this early in their career.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will need to outbid several teams in order to land Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers are considered one of the favorites to sign Yamamoto, there are several other contenders looking to secure his signature. After both Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto are no longer available this offseason, teams may get aggressive in their pursuit of the Japanese pitching sensation.

"Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who has already met with the Yankees, Mets and Giants, will meet with the Red Sox in the coming days, per source. Two or three more teams - including the Blue Jays - will also likely meet with him, sources said." - @Feinsand

The potential All-Star has been linked to several teams this offseason, including the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, New York Yankees, and San Francisco Giants.

