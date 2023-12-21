Yoshinobu Yamamoto Update: Phillies have made an offer to Japanese ace, per Insider 

As the weeks go by, Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto's sweepstakes have intensified as several teams are hopeful of landing the most sought-after starting pitcher in the market. Last week, there were reports that Yamamoto had asked for a second meeting with the New York Yankees and the New York Mets, suggesting that he may stay in New York, but another team has reportedly come in and made an offer to Yamamoto.

According to The Athletic's Matt Gelb, the Philadelphia Phillies have made an offer to Yamamoto's team. However, it's not clear what the contract looks like, but it was only last week when they met him and also had Bryce Harper face time in the meeting.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Moreover, the Phillies have already inked Aaron Nola for a seven-year, $172 million contract, and they are ready to onboard another star pitcher.

Jim Bowden laid down Yoshinobu Yamamoto's market

Former general manager in the majors, Jim Bowden, tweeted about Yamamoto's current market. He mentioned that the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites to land him, given their star-studded rosters. Moreover, expect the likes of the Mets and the San Francisco Giants to make the highest bid.

Apart from this, he referred to teams like the Boston Red Sox, the Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays as the backburners in Yamamoto's sweepstakes.

He projected his contract value between $250 and $300 million, with a posting fee of about $50 million, which will be given to his former team, the Orix Buffaloes.

Expand Tweet

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has until Jan. 4 to decide his MLB destination for the upcoming season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.