Yoshinobu Yamamoto Winter Meetings Updates: Red Sox prioritizing Japanese sensation as battle for ace intensifies

The Boston Red Sox are looking to a splash this offseason. After a disappointing 2023 campaign, which saw the iconic franchise miss the playoffs altogether, the club is looking to bounce back in 2024. While the team is looking to improve across the board, one area where the team is looking to make a blockbuster addition is starting pitching.

According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, that major upgrade to their pitching staff could come in the form of Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Boston Red Sox are reportedly prioritizing the signing of Yamamoto, believing that the Japanese sensation could thrive at Fenway Park.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yoshinobu Yamamoto is one of the Red Sox' top priorities at the @MLB Winter Meetings. Yamamoto is expected to sign *after* Shohei Ohtani and before the end of the month. @MLBNetwork" - @jonmorosi

Last season, the Red Sox pitching staff struggled to not only remain on the field but to perform when healthy. As a collective, Boston's pitching staff finished the 2023 season 21st in team ERA (4.52), 20th in team WHIP (1.34), and 15th in team strikeouts (1,423).

Yamamoto is arguably the most intriguing name pitcher on the market given his age and incredible track record in Japan. During his career overseas, Yamamoto won the Pacific League MVP twice, the Eiji Sawamura Award (similar to the Cy Young Award) three times, and the Japanese Triple Crown three times as the leader in wins, ERAs, and strikeouts.

The Boston Red Sox will need to offer Yamamoto a lucrative contract in order to land him this offseason

If the level of success that Yamamoto experienced in Japan can translate to the MLB, his signing with Boston could drastically improve the team's chance of returning to World Series contention. However, if the team is hoping to secure his signature, they will need to pay up as it is expected that Yamamoto's contract could exceed $200 million.

Expand Tweet

"Realistically on Yamamoto concerns me. It could easily be $300-$350MM for him and I cannot see the Red Sox giving out the largest contract in franchise history to a guy who has never thrown a ML pitch." - @jimdalfino

Not only will Boston to need offer a massive contract, but they are also set to face considerable competition to secure his signature. After being posted by the Orix Buffaloes, teams began to line up in an attempt to sign the 25-year-old pitcher, including the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.