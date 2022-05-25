"You already sent 2 balls in his direction. How many more opportunities are you gonna give him?" "If I would’ve dropped that ball, I would’ve never forgiven myself" - MLB fans react to Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts attempt to track down unlucky fan

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers took down the Washington Nationals with relative ease, and now the All-Star right fielder is attempting to track down a fan who did not exhibit the clutch gene. Having a home run hit toward your seat is the dream of every MLB fan, but the home run to left field from Mookie Betts quickly became a nightmare.

After failing to capitalize on two opportunities to catch a ball that could not have been aimed at him any better, the fan left the game empty-handed.

Until now, that is, when the player who hit the homers launched a search for the unlucky fan on Twitter.

Mookie Betts @mookiebetts I need to find this fan who missed this home run ball. Twitter Fam…Please help me so I can send him something special! -MB I need to find this fan who missed this home run ball. Twitter Fam…Please help me so I can send him something special! -MB https://t.co/O1xP1sotcb

This is a noble attempt from the MVP candidate Mookie Betts that will hopefully bear positive results. The responses to his tweet have been stellar.

Mookie Betts is asking the Los Angeles Dodgers fanbase for help

The fans were quick to respond to this plea from their superstar player, though some were more helpful than others.

This user jokes that the fan already had enough opportunities to score himself a souvenir.

Underrated Bodies @curbedcomedy @mookiebetts You already sent 2 balls in his direction. How many more opportunities are you gonna give him? @mookiebetts You already sent 2 balls in his direction. How many more opportunities are you gonna give him?

There was a resounding amount of love and support in response to this tweet.

MF DAVANTE @oldmanturner @mookiebetts stuff like this is why ur the best mookie, keep doing ur thing @mookiebetts stuff like this is why ur the best mookie, keep doing ur thing

This user knows the feeling that the fan who missed the catch must be going through.

The support sent to the player who started the search significantly outweighed those talking about the fan.

Doug McKain @DMAC_LA Mookie Betts @mookiebetts I need to find this fan who missed this home run ball. Twitter Fam…Please help me so I can send him something special! -MB I need to find this fan who missed this home run ball. Twitter Fam…Please help me so I can send him something special! -MB https://t.co/O1xP1sotcb Mookie Betts: great baseball player, even greater human twitter.com/mookiebetts/st… Mookie Betts: great baseball player, even greater human twitter.com/mookiebetts/st…

Though of course, there were still comenters who focused on the fan.

. @coachr1ch Mookie Betts @mookiebetts I need to find this fan who missed this home run ball. Twitter Fam…Please help me so I can send him something special! -MB I need to find this fan who missed this home run ball. Twitter Fam…Please help me so I can send him something special! -MB https://t.co/O1xP1sotcb sending him something special cause he kant catch twitter.com/mookiebetts/st… sending him something special cause he kant catch twitter.com/mookiebetts/st…

He may already be a fan favorite for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the support has only grown.

This fan, Steve Riggins, really summarizes what everybody is thinking.

Steve Riggins @steveriggins Mookie Betts @mookiebetts I need to find this fan who missed this home run ball. Twitter Fam…Please help me so I can send him something special! -MB I need to find this fan who missed this home run ball. Twitter Fam…Please help me so I can send him something special! -MB https://t.co/O1xP1sotcb You can hate the Dodgers. You can hate Mookie's play and how detrimental it is to your team. You cannot hate Mookie. What a human. twitter.com/mookiebetts/st… You can hate the Dodgers. You can hate Mookie's play and how detrimental it is to your team. You cannot hate Mookie. What a human. twitter.com/mookiebetts/st…

Hopefully the fan can be located so he can wipe away the two failed attempts at catching a home run ball, but the internet’s reaction will live on forever.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt