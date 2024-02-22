"You should be ashamed of yourselves" - MLB Network causes massive fan outrage by ranking Shohei Ohtani 4th in current top 100

MLB Network has revealed its top 100 players list, and to the surprise of many, Shohei Ohtani was not ranked No. 1. Instead, the two-time American League MVP came in at four.

Ronald Acuna Jr. was ranked as the league's best layer, followed by Mookie Betts. At third, MLB network listed Aaron Judge as an all-around better player than the man who led the league in slugging percentage in 2023.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Freddie Freeman is rounding out the top five, making it three Dodgers players in that bracket. They have quite the lineup coming into the new season, so that should come as no surprise.

After the list was revealed, many fans around the league were confused about how Ohtani was ranked so low. Most of them have him penciled in as the league's best player by far.

"You should be ashamed of yourselves," one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"In no world is Judge better than Ohtani," another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Shohei Otani is coming off a season where he hit .304/.412/.654 with 44 home runs and 95 RBIs. Aaron Judge is coming off a season where he hit .267/.406/.613 with 37 home runs and 75 RBIs.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans think MLB Network is trolling with this list. They do not see four players in the league currently better than the two-way phenom.

Shohei Ohtani could reach a higher level as designated hitter

Shohei Ohtani (Image via Getty)

Ohtani will not be on the mound this season as he recovers from his medical procedure during the offseason to fix his UCL. He will be used as the team's designated hitter.

This could be huge for Ohtani, who has had to worry about both sides of the ball in years past. Only focusing on the hitting portion could unlock an even more elite hitter, given that he is surrounded by other star hitters in the Dodgers lineup.

Ohtani could hit third in the lineup after Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. With a group of players like Will Smith, Max Muncy and Teoscar Hernandez, he will be a bit protected.

Do not be surprised if Ohtani enters the new year with his new squad and takes his game to a new level.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.