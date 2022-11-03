In the 2004 playoffs, Derek Jeter and the New York Yankees blew a three-game series lead over the Boston Red Sox. Hall of Famer David Ortiz was instrumental in orchestrating this comeback for the Red Sox, and Jeter still harbors some resentment. Jeter has been candid in recent weeks about how that historic loss still bothers him.

It all culminated when the two legends of the sport were sitting side-by-side during a pregame panel. Ortiz was wearing the 2004 World Series championship ring right in front of Derek Jeter. Jeter, of course, hated being reminded of the loss and jokingly made Ortiz take the ring off.

The highly entertaining moment between the two long-time rivals was posted to Twitter by Talkin' Yanks.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Jeter took off Big Papi’s ring 🤣 Jeter took off Big Papi’s ring 🤣 https://t.co/X5ZKSRYdpD

Derek Jeter was famous for his competitive drive during his career. It's no surprise that he still harbors some resentment for 2004. This was not just any playoff series loss, it was the only time in MLB history a team has completed a reverse sweep. Despite his jovial attitude during this interaction, many fans believe the loss still bothers him.

Joseph Gonzalez @Acehardlight98 @TalkinYanks jeter to this day talks about how much he hates 2004 @TalkinYanks jeter to this day talks about how much he hates 2004

It has been eight years since Jeter suited up for the New York Yankees, but his impact on the city and franchise remains strong. Fans love seeing him make more public appearances than he has in recent years. His Hall of Fame career was one of the greatest of its generation. It is no surprise to see fans remember him fondly.

Derek Jeter is proving that no matter what table he sits at, he commands respect. This funny moment says a lot about what a great relationship these former players have now that their on-field careers have ended. Of course, New York Yankees fans will enjoy seeing anything that goes against the Boston Red Sox.

Chris @cc_knows_best @TalkinYanks I like how Papi still took it off @TalkinYanks I like how Papi still took it off 😂😂

New York Yankees fans love getting to see more of Derek Jeter. Yet, much like him, they don't like the reminders of the 2004 American League Championship Series.

Derek Jeter and the New York Yankees fan base still feel the pain of their 2004 defeat

American Family Insurance Championship - Round Two

Even the greatest teams are capable of losing in heartbreaking fashion in the playoffs, but none have done it like the Yankees. The collapse of 2004 has never been seen before, and is still yet to be repeated. It is not surprising that players and fans alike think back on that defining series.

Jeter got the last laugh at the end of the day, however, after the segment ended with Ortiz not wearing his well-earned ring.

