"You can go backwards, you can run away, or you can stick it through" - New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton shares message on overcoming adversity after being named All-Star Game MVP

New York Yankees superstar Giancarlo Stanton dazzled in the 2022 All-Star Game, hitting a 457-foot home run and winning MVP for the game. Afterward, the slugger shared a very important message that focused on his approach to adversity. Stanton is no stranger to adversity as he has struggled with injuries his entire career.

After playing only 41 games across two seasons in 2019 and 2020, Giancarlo Stanton is now back to full strength. The New York Yankees are certainly reaping the benefits of having their star back, and they are currently the top team in the MLB.

Stanton's motivational message from the post-game press conference was posted to Twitter by the SNY Network.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees Giancarlo Stanton was asked about how satisfying it is to play this well for the Yankees after adversity the last couple of years:



"When things get tough, you've got two roads to go - you can go backwards, you can run away, or you can stick it through."

"When things get tough, you've got two roads to go - you can go backwards, you can run away, or you can stick it through" - Giancarlo Stanton

This lesson is best taught by experience. You can understand adversity only after going through it, and Stanton's kind words are encouraging. This moment also shows the kind of leadership the New York Yankees have in Stanton.

Talkin' Yanks posted a video to Twitter of the home run blast that clinched the MVP for Stanton.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks GIANCARLO STANTON CRUSHED THIS PITCH TO TIE THE GAME UP AT 2!

"GIANCARLO STANTON CRUSHED THIS PITCH TO TIE THE GAME UP AT 2!" - Talkin' Yanks

The goal of this season for the Yankees is nothing short of a World Series championship. En route to that championship, they will have to overcome adversity, just like Stanton has done.

Giancarlo Stanton overcame the initial struggles of joining the New York Yankees

Oakland Athletics v New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton is a huge part of the reason the Yankees are the best team in baseball. Stanton has 24 home runs on the season, second only to Aaron Judge on the team. With a WAR of 1.4, he has been a positive force for the New York Yankees. The All-Star selection shows that these efforts have not gone unrecognized.

With a massive lead in the standings over division rivals Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Yankees are in the driver's seat.

While the Yankees fan base is now solidly behind Stanton, that was not always the case. Stanton won MVP in his last season with the Miami Marlins in 2017. Yankees fans expected him to play at a MVP level immediately when they acquired him. This did not happen immediately. He struggled to adjust to the Yankees system, and almost all of his offensive statistics dropped.

This video posted to YouTube shows fans at Yankee Stadium booing Stanton after his fifth strikeout of the day.

With Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge both having tremendous seasons, those boos have turned to cheers. Even amid all the criticism and anger in years past, Stanton always handled it with class.

This tweet from Max Mannis contextualizes what Stanton had to put up with and how he always dealt with it with dignity.

Max Mannis @MaxMannis From day one, Giancarlo Stanton was relentlessly booed and slandered by Yankees fans for YEARS. Even after his insane 2020 playoffs, he still took shit. He ALWAYS handled it accountability and class.

He deserves this. So do those of us who stuck by him.



He deserves this. So do those of us who stuck by him. From day one, Giancarlo Stanton was relentlessly booed and slandered by Yankees fans for YEARS. Even after his insane 2020 playoffs, he still took shit. He ALWAYS handled it accountability and class. He deserves this. So do those of us who stuck by him. https://t.co/QURZnwBL0k

"He ALWAYS handled it accountability and class" - Max Mannis

The New York Yankees are poised for a championship run this season, and Stanton's leadership and talent are key to their success. With his knowledge of overcoming adversity, the team will look to him when the road gets bumpy, and he will be ready to lead.

