The New York Mets committed to being sellers at the trade deadline when they moved Max Scherzer, and it has Justin Verlander scratching his head. The three-time Cy Young award winner came to the Mets to pursue a championship, but that plan has gone awry. With their championship, and largely playoff hopes dead in the water, Verlander may not desire to be part of a rebuilding team.

The 2023 Mets were the most expensive team in MLB history, and they have fallen apart faster than anybody expected. Their collapse will be examined for years to come as one of the greatest 'what ifs' in recent memory. For now, the team is still grappling with what to do in the immediate future. For a player like Verlander, it is a concern that could be answered in the coming hours.

Tim Britton of The Athletic shared the comments from Verlander that his mindset is not where it was at the start of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Athletic @TheAthletic



But after the Max Scherzer trade, Verlander says he has to rethink his commitment.



More: pic.twitter.com/aoK8gOOKjx For weeks, Justin Verlander has reiterated his commitment to the Mets and his hopes of winning a championship in Queens.But after the Max Scherzer trade, Verlander says he has to rethink his commitment.More: theathletic.com/4734129/2023/0…

"How do you not think about it? When you see that happen, you can’t help but think: What’s in store for next year? We play the game to win, and you want the opportunity to do so" - Justin Verlander

He is specifically referring to the Mets trading Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers in exchange for a prospect. That certainly isn't the move of a team looking to win now. Verlander previously wanted to stay with the Mets, but above all, he wants to win another championship, so a new team seems likely.

The New York Mets could get a haul for Justin Verlander at the Trade Deadline

Washington Nationals v New York Mets

It is not often that a reigning Cy Young award winner is available via trade in July. However, the Mets' disastrous season has put them in a position nobody could have expected. Teams around the league would be thrilled to acquire Justin Verlander, with the Dodgers, Astros and Orioles all linked to the starter.

Amidst all this, Verlander is continuing to add to his Hall of Fame resume.

"Justin Verlander notches his 250th career win!" - Talkin' Baseball

His focus may not be entirely on the future of his current team, but it hasn't seemed to affect him on the mound. This is a testament to his mental conditioning and ability to perform regardless of the circumstances. If he does leave the Mets during this season, he will bring those same talents to his new team.