"You can't cook anything, babe" - Supermodel wife Hannah spills out Derek Jeter's kitchen capers followed by The Captain's savory comeback

Who is the better chef between Derek Jeter and his supermodel wife Hannah? That may have been a question asked before, and the couple may have finally revealed who is the superior cook between them. On the new show "The Captain's Hot Seat," someone asked the couple a few questions about them.

The show is designed to be a bit of a debate, as evidenced by the cooking question. As for who the better cook is, Hannah immediately answered and took a shot at Jeter's cooking skills in the process:

Me. You can't cook anything, babe."

Jeter, quick with the response, said:

"You haven't cooked anything! What do you mean?"

She laughed and responded that she makes a "mean brunch", while Jeter retorted that he makes good cookies. Perhaps they're both decent chefs in the kitchen after all, or at least on relatively equal footing.

Can Derek Jeter cook?

The former New York Yankees shortstop could "cook" on the baseball diamond like very few other players, but he probably didn't have much time to spend learning the fine arts and ins and outs of culinary skills. Derek Jeter also lived in New York, which is famous for having a lot of food options outside one's own kitchen. They're in walking distance, too.

Derek Jeter claimed he can cook fine

To her credit, supermodel Hannah Davis (as she was known before the two got married) likely didn't have that sort of time, either. Now that they have four children together, they've had to learn some skills they might not have had before.

Jeter, who is very excited for Juan Soto's arrival in the Bronx, might not have the best skills in the kitchen, but he is widely beloved for the skills he did have. Chefs can be famous, but Yankees fans will likely prefer their Hall of Fame shortstop.

