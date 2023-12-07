"See you at Yankee Stadium" - Juan Soto's request for 'The Captain' illicits a response from Derek Jeter

Juan Soto is headed to the New York Yankees, which means he can profess his fandom for their players without being awkward. The first thing he did was head over to the MLB Shop and purchase a jersey of none other than The Captain Derek Jeter.

Soto went to the NYC shop, fittingly, and purchased a Jeter jersey and then made a special request of the retired shortstop:

"You gotta get The Captain. Shoutout to Derek Jeter, I'm getting your jersey here at the MLB Store. Can you please sign it for me?"

Soto's request illicited a response from Jeter in the comments section of the video. The Hall of Fame shortstop said:

"See you at Yankee Stadium."

This is one of the most high profile moves the Yankees have made in a while. They recently signed Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole to massive deals, but this is a move reminiscent of the Evil Empire Yankees.

In Jeter's time, and prior to it, the Yankees were in on every superstar, and they landed them more often than not. That hasn't been the case as much recently, but the Soto trade with the San Diego Padres is a return to that form.

Yankee Captains excited for Juan Soto's arrival

Derek Jeter, the former captain and perhaps most iconic player to hold that role, is understandably excited about his former team's trade for Juan Soto. He agreed to do an autograph for the newest Yankee player as a result.

Juan Soto is a New York Yankee

The current captain is also excited. Aaron Judge said that Soto was a "generational talent" and that everyone in New York was excited for Soto to arrive. The outfielder knows the current roster needed help, and this is help in one of its best forms.

Soto is a great player who will fill a couple of major needs in the Bronx. It cost them seven players, but the Yankees got their man.

