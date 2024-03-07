"You don't exist" - Joey Votto responds to dissolved MLB team Montreal Expos offer as veteran slugger's free agency continues

After being released by the Reds organization this past offseason, Cincinnati legend Joey Votto is still a free agent and is having trouble finding a team to call his new home for the 2024 season.

Votto, now 40 years old, has frequently voiced his desire to keep playing in the big leagues via posts on Twitter and Instagram. In his latest back-and-forth with the now-dissolved Montreal Expos, Joey Votto had a snarky response to the club's offer via X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Vous n’existez pas"

Translated into English as:

"You don't exist"

The Expos played from 1969 until the 2004 season in the MLB, when they moved and changed their name to the Washington Nationals. Votto, a Reds player from 2007 to 2023, stated on the Dan Patrick Show this week, that offers for the role of analyst from various organizations have surpassed the playing option by almost 10 times since becoming a free agent.

Though it's unlikely that Votto anticipated being unemployed in March, the veteran doesn't seem to be drawing any significant interest from major league ballclubs. Although he did contribute 14 home runs, he only hit .202 last year, so it would be surprising to see his career conclude in this manner.

Joey Votto is still hopeful to continue playing in the big leagues

After 17 seasons as a player with the Cincinnati Reds, Joey Votto was let go by the team for $7 million in exchange for declining a $20 million club option for 2024. After a full week of spring training games, he still hasn't found a new ballclub yet.

On August 19, 2022, Votto had surgery on his left shoulder to repair a torn rotator cuff and a torn biceps. He was not ready for the start of the 2023 season and missed the remainder of the 2022 season as well.

After he struggled, the first rehab assignment was stopped. In mid-June 2023, following another rehab assignment, he rejoined the Major League roster but produced little or no magic at the plate.

When asked by podcast host Dan Patrick about his aspirations and future goals related to the MLB, Joey Votto replied:

"My attitude is prepare for the season, be available for anything that comes my way and then just work. I'll be sincere for a moment, realizing, you know, that jobs aren't flowing, you just miss the game.

"The love I feel is coming to the forefront for the game and I still feel a longing to compete, and I think I'm still good. You know, I really do."

