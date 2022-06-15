“You feel like you’re on top of the world, when you keep winning every night” - Atlanta Braves win their 13th straight game, club yet to lose in the month of June

The Atlanta Braves have been absolutely unstoppable so far in the month of June. The ball club has currently won 13 straight games and have not lost in June yet. A team that once looked like they were far from first place in the National League East now appears to be right in the rearview mirror of the first-placed New York Mets.

"Baker's dozen." - MLB

On May 31, the Braves were four games under .500 and were 10.5 games behind New York for first place in the NL East. Since then, the Braves are now nine games over .500 and just five games out of first place. This Braves squad looks completely different now, and it has only been 15 days.

Even with tragic losses like Ozzie Albies, who fractured his foot two games prior, the Braves appear to be unstoppable. When asked about the current state of the team during yesterday's postgame, outfielder Michael Harris II said, "You feel like you’re on top of the world, when you keep winning every night." Winning is a feeling that definitely carries over, and a team can feel this way if they have the right mindset.

Kevin Keneely @KevinKeneely1

Michael Harris II is the youngest player in baseball and just hit his first-career home run Michael Harris II is the youngest player in baseball and just hit his first-career home run‼️https://t.co/zLGc72nh7A

"Michael Harris II is the youngest player in baseball and just hit his first-career home run!!" - Kevin Keneely

With players like Ozzie Albies sidelined, young players like Michael Harris II need to step up, and he has done exactly that. He is already batting over .300, and he is just 21 years old. The entire Braves club has been performing well, and that is why they are unstoppable in June.

The Atlanta Braves cannot be stopped

Ronald Acuna Jr. reacts during an Atlanta Braves v Pittsburgh Pirates game.

The Atlanta Braves are approaching historic territory with their 13 straight wins to start the month of June. The all-time Braves win streak record was set back in 1891, when the club then known as the Boston Beaneaters recorded 17 straight victories. In the modern era, however, the record is 15 straight in 2000, led by stars Chipper Jones and Andruw Jones. This 2022 Braves squad is right up there and could possibly pass them for the record.

Josh Roe NC9 @joshroe The Atlanta Braves have won 13 games in a row.



That is 2 wins shy of tying a club record.



Can we get 14?



Braves will attempt to extend the streak tonight at 7:05 against the Washington Nationals. The Atlanta Braves have won 13 games in a row.That is 2 wins shy of tying a club record.Can we get 14?Braves will attempt to extend the streak tonight at 7:05 against the Washington Nationals. https://t.co/IcRl3avdSp

"The Atlanta Braves have won 13 games in a row. That is 2 wins shy of tying a club record. Can we get 14? Braves will attempt to extend the streak tonight at 7:05 against the Washington Nationals" - Josh Roe

The reason the Braves are so powerful as of recent is because the entire team is performing well rather than just a few players carrying the squad. In the past 13 games, the Braves have a team batting average of .287 and a team OPS of a .915, which are ridiculous numbers for an entire team. If they can keep that up offensively, losing is something that will not be in the Braves' future.

On the defensive side of the ball, Braves pitchers over the past 13 games have a team ERA of 2.78, and are holding opposing hitters to just a .214 batting average. With the Braves offense paired with this kind of pitching, it is almost impossible for the Braves to lose.

"A 10-run win!" - Atlanta Braves

This Braves club looks completely different compared to what they looked like just three weeks prior. They are back in the playoff conversation, and they could make a push to overtake the NL East. These upcoming weeks is going to be very interesting for the Atlanta Braves.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far