"You couldn't give her one moment of privacy?" - Fans fire back as paparazzi leak photos of Cole Tucker & wife Vanessa Hudgens with newborn

LA Angels outfielder Cole Tucker and his wife Vanessa Hudgens became parents to a newborn. On Tucker's 28th birthday, i.e., July 3, Wednesday, the couple was spotted in LA outside a hospital with the High School Musical star being seated on a wheelchair holding her munchkin while Tucker was just behind in a hoodie. The exact sex and date of birth of the newborn are yet to be revealed.

Fans on the internet sent their congratulatory wishes to the couple, who became first-time parents and only married in December last year.

However, many fans also took a dig at the paparazzi for violating the couple's privacy and leaking photos without the couple's permission.

"the paparazzi are so weird………," one fan remarked.

"So disrespectful to take these pics," another wrote.

"You couldn’t even give her this one moment of privacy?" another asked.

The barrage continued on the internet, with some netizens even asking to delete these new pictures.

"It’s not too late to delete these super invasive photos," one fan wrote.

"this is such an invasion of privacy are you joking," another added.

"let her announce it, do not share photos taken of a woman and her new baby without consent," one user added.

Earlier in the 2024 Oscar event, Vanessa Hudgens revealed her baby bump for the first time in a public setting. Since then, the actress has been very vocal and excited about what's in store for her as a mother.

Vanessa Hudgens wants her child to see her work

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Vanessa Hudgens talked about what she has in store for once she becomes a mother.

"I'll show my kids all my work," Vanessa told E! News. "That's why I chose things along the way in my career. I wanted to make sure that when I did have kids, there would be something for them to watch at every age."

Over time, the actress has worked in various projects. The recent ones include her role as Ruby Collins in "French Girl," reprising her role as Kelly in the latest Bad Boys franchise movie named "Bad Boys: Ride or Die." She became famous for her role as Gabriella Montez in the "High School Musical Series."

