"You gotta be kidding me" "Dude what was that" - Yankees fans frustrated after bullpen struggles to keep Royals down

On Thursday, the New York Yankees took on the Kansas City Royals in the final game of a four-game series. The Bronx Bombers were looking to complete the four-game sweep but ran into some trouble.

Kansas City was able to jump out to an early lead, but the Yanks clawed their way back in the eighth, scoring three runs. However, Clay Holmes would have trouble shutting the Royals down, leading to a two-run walk-off RBI from Maikel Garcia.

The loss dropped NY's record to 49-22, while KC sits at 40-30. The Yanks still hold the best record across Major League Baseball, but the loss was still disappointing.

The fanbase is not feeling too great after this one. They are frustrated with how their team came out and let the Royals claw their way back into the game.

"You gotta be kidding me" - one fan posted.

"DUDE WHAT WAS THAT" - posted another.

"We need a closer. Ridiculous!" - posted another.

Many fans are putting this loss on Clay Holmes. He struggled to shut the game down, giving up two runs on three hits in the ninth inning.

"Gosh I can't stand this team" - said another fan.

"Way to blow it" - said another.

The Yanks cannot take too much time reflecting on this loss. They head to Boston to take on their rivals, the Red Sox, for a three-game series starting on Friday.

Could the Yankees look for some help in the bullpen?

While the Yankees have a great bullpen, it is not without its holes. While ranked as a top team in terms of ERA, they are ranked at the bottom when it comes to strikeout rate.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal believes the club could look at adding an arm or two ahead of the trade deadline. But who could the club target that could be made available?

Los Angeles Angels closer Carlos Estevez could be a name the club targets. The Halos will almost certainly be sellers at the deadline, and Estevez has been striking out batters left and right.

Another exciting name the club could target is Oakland Athletics closer Mason Miller. He has been sensational this season, and at just 25 years old, he could be an arm that helps the club for years to come.

