"You guys don’t deserve Trout or Ohtani" "The seasons been over. We know we suck" - Los Angeles Angels fans agitated by blowout loss to Houston Astros

The Houston Astros absolutely dominated the Los Angeles Angels in the final game of their series, winning 12-3. The Angels had the lead early in the game thanks to a home run from Shohei Ohtani, but it did not last long. Infielder Alex Bregman gave the Astros the lead with a grand slam, and they never looked back.

The two teams have had wildly different seasons. The Astros hold the best record in the American League and one of the best records in the entire MLB. The Angels are 18 games under .500, and their season is once again ending in disappointment.

Losing has become the norm for the Angels this season, but a blowout loss to a division rival still hurts.

As always, there was sadness over the fact that Ohtani and Mike Trout will miss the postseason once again. Both have had great individual seasons, but the team around them has not lived up to expectations.

The Houston Astros dominated the series' against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels did well offensively, but were unable to turn their hits into runs. To beat a team as good as the Astros, you have to be nearly perfect, and the Los Angeles Angels were far from it.

The Angels' pitching staff had zero answers for the Houston Astros' explosive offense.

The Angels have done more than their fair share of losing this season, and fans are sick of it. With two of the most talented players in baseball, they should be challenging for the division crown. Instead, they will be lucky to end the season in third place in the American League West.

Like many teams around the league, Astros fans hope they can steal the talented Ohtani away from the struggling Angels.

Sometimes there aren't many positives to take away from a game. This loss is one of them.

The Astros are gearing up for their playoff run, and this win should help them build momentum.

The Houston Astros will look to build off this dominant win over the Los Angeles Angels

The Houston Astros have been bonefide World Series contenders this season and are one of the best offensive teams in the league. A win over the Los Angeles Angels is expected at this point.

The Astros have proven time and time again that they are capable of scoring multiple runs. With only one month left in the regular season, the Astros should have all the confidence in the world going into every game.

