"You guys are so freaking cute!”- Cody Bellinger's picturesque reunion with former teammates induces heartwarming reactions

Cody Bellinger was in Napa recently, spending time with former Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Will Smith and Chris Taylor, along with their partners. Bellinger, a free agent after being with the Dodgers since 2017, is one of the most intriguing free-agent options available.

While the 28-year-old's next MLB team is still uncertain, Bellinger was also with his fiancee, Chase Carter, as he visited the iconic wine region. Carter took to Instagram to share some photographs of their time in Napa, captioned:

"Napa with besties"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans were quick to react, with many loving the wholesome vibe and others wondering if it meant a reunion at the Dodgers was on the cards:

Fans react to Bellinger's picturesque reunion with former teammates

Fans react to Bellinger's picturesque reunion with former teammates

Fans react to Bellinger's picturesque reunion with former teammates

Will Smith's wife, Cara also shared some snaps from Napa.

Fans react to Bellinger's picturesque reunion with former teammates

As displayed above, Bellinger being in Napa raised a few questions around the baseball world, with many wondering if it bore any significance to his MLB future.

Cody Bellinger free agency rumors: Where will the outfielder land in 2024?

After declining a $25 million option with the Chicago Cubs, Cody Bellinger hit free agency following the 2023 season. As a two-time All-Star and 2020 World Series winner, Bellinger can afford to be patient when it comes to free agency. At present, there are two teams rumored to be zeroing in on Bellinger, with those being the Cubs and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Between these two frontrunners, the Cubs are said to have the edge and are the favorite to sign Bellinger to a long-term deal. With a $200 million contract being suggested, Cody Bellinger could be in for a big contract to add to his estimated $5 million net worth.

While the Dodgers don't appear to be in for Bellinger, given the amount of money being spent in LA, it wouldn't be a complete shock if they were to swoop in here. However, while not impossible, it certainly seems unlikely.

As such, Dodgers fans will have to make do with seeing Bellinger spend time with his former teammates whenever possible and watch their already-stacked roster compete in 2024.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.