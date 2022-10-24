"You guys make me sad every year", "Keep the thanks, and just clean house" - New York Yankees fans vent out final sigh of frustration as team gets swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS

After dominating a large chunk of the regular season, the New York Yankees' postseason run came to a screeching halt at the hands of the Houston Astros.

The Astros swept the Yankees in the American League Championship Series after a hotly contested Game 4 that ended 6-5 in Houston's favor. It was a fascinating contest as both teams traded blows with the Bombers' postseason hopes on the line.

Yankees fans have been put through several heart-stopping moments this year, especially during the nightmare month of August. They seem to have had just about enough of the team's management and their perceived lack of long-term direction.

"YOU GUYS MAKE ME SAD EVERY YEAR"

"Keep the thanks, and just clean house."

GIVE US A FUCKING WINNER ALREADY YOU FUCKING COWARDS, STOP CARING ABOUT ONLY MONEY New York Yankees @Yankees Thank you for supporting us all season long, Yankees fans Thank you for supporting us all season long, Yankees fans 💙 https://t.co/jVRnqP4sJY Send Boone, Cashman, IKF, Donaldson, and a bunch of other players to Fucking Guangdong already you fucking frauds.GIVE US A FUCKING WINNER ALREADY YOU FUCKING COWARDS, STOP CARING ABOUT ONLY MONEY twitter.com/yankees/status… Send Boone, Cashman, IKF, Donaldson, and a bunch of other players to Fucking Guangdong already you fucking frauds.GIVE US A FUCKING WINNER ALREADY YOU FUCKING COWARDS, STOP CARING ABOUT ONLY MONEY twitter.com/yankees/status… https://t.co/kmy056EYZT

Christian @Christian_NYYST New York Yankees @Yankees Thank you for supporting us all season long, Yankees fans Thank you for supporting us all season long, Yankees fans 💙 https://t.co/jVRnqP4sJY You got the balls to thank us after that performance? You really want to show gratitude? Wake up Hal and get a new manager, GM and make sure the best baseball player on this planet doesn’t go anywhere. That’s how you can thank us. twitter.com/yankees/status… You got the balls to thank us after that performance? You really want to show gratitude? Wake up Hal and get a new manager, GM and make sure the best baseball player on this planet doesn’t go anywhere. That’s how you can thank us. twitter.com/yankees/status…

New York jumped to an early 3-0 lead courtesy of Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres' RBI singles combined with Anthony Rizzo's RBI double.

The Astros, however, remained resolute as rookie Jeremy Peña tied the game with a three-run blast in the third inning. From that point on, the teams continued to exchange runs before Alex Bregman drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning.

Truly.



The team got worse, lacked chemistry and motivation.



Most damning was having THE greatest free agent market for Shortstops in HISTORY and choosing... a converted 3rd baseman with no power?! New York Yankees @Yankees FINAL: Astros 6, Yankees 5. FINAL: Astros 6, Yankees 5. This is everything real fans KNEW was going to happen since August.Truly.The team got worse, lacked chemistry and motivation.Most damning was having THE greatest free agent market for Shortstops in HISTORY and choosing... a converted 3rd baseman with no power?! twitter.com/Yankees/status… This is everything real fans KNEW was going to happen since August.Truly.The team got worse, lacked chemistry and motivation.Most damning was having THE greatest free agent market for Shortstops in HISTORY and choosing... a converted 3rd baseman with no power?! twitter.com/Yankees/status… https://t.co/k5DWCACCvJ

The New York Yankees fell to the Houston Astros for the third straight time in the ALCS since the latter's transfer to the American League. After a sensational regular season, questions will be asked about the Yankees' front office. Many fans believe they haven't addressed positional issues within the squad.

The Houston Astros, meanwhile, remain immaculate this postseason and are yet to lose a game. They are currently in their second-straight postseason appearance and their fourth in six years.

New York Yankees 2023 outlook

It remains to be seen if either Anthony Rizzo or Aaron Judge will come back to the Bronx for 2023.

The Yankees went all in and acquired pieces at the deadline in hopes of making a desired return to the World Series this year. They now have another issue to tackle in the form of free agency.

Mid-season acquisition Andrew Benintendi, who is in the last year of his contract, is a free agent in the offseason. Pitchers Zack Britton, Chad Green, Luis Severino, and the troubled Aroldis Chapman are all also in the last year of their Yankees contracts.

Anthony Rizzo, who signed a two-year extension with the Yankees last year, has a player option clause for 2023. This could have him opt out and not return as a Yankee player.

The biggest question involving the New York Yankees' contracts, however, is the renewal of the perennial AL MVP candidate and club leader Aaron Judge. Both the superstar slugger, who had a historic 2022 campaign, and the Yankees front office have remained tight-lipped about Judge's contract extension.

