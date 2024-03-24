"You are incredible" - Corey Seager's wife Madisyn applauds Rangers star's determination in swift return to field post-hernia surgery

Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers are looking to defend their World Series crown in 2024. That would be difficult enough in normal times, but with the money being spent by the LA Dodgers this offseason, it certainly looks like an uphill battle.

That battle looked to be even harder when Seager underwent surgery for a hernia, but the star shortstop is back in spring training after seven and a half weeks. Seager's wife, Madisyn, took to her Instagram stories to credit her husband's determination and recovery:

"First and last spring training game for my guy!! So proud of how hard you've worked and grinded to get back healthy and on the field 7.5 weeks post sports hernia surgery!! You are incredible!!!!"

Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn, took to IG to laud her husband

With the Rangers among the many teams expected to challenge for the World Series, the team will need all their stars to shine in 2024.

Corey Seager could be ready for Rangers' opening day matchup vs. Cubs

Corey Seager is expected to feature in Monday and Tuesday's games against the Boston Red Sox, and while he looks to be on track for opening day, his status is yet to be confirmed.

Manager Bruce Bochy spoke to reporters after Josh Jung and Corey Seager's spring training debuts:

“This is good news,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “The timing is good as we approach opening day.

“We’ll just get them a couple of at-bats hopefully and, you know, get some innings under their belt,” Bochy said. “You can take all the ground balls and all the live hitting you want, but it's a little bit different to be in a game, so this is a good timing to get them in the game. This gives us a chance to stretch them out."

As for their status, Bochy said they are day-to-day:

“Now, they’re day to day, with that said, we may have to adjust and DH one of them. We do have a day game after a night game, so obviously there will be some kind of adjustment or maybe they won’t play the day night.”

As for Seager, he told the media:

“I feel good,” Seager said. “I'm not in any pain, no limitations. Just trying to build up. It was my first time playing defense, so I’ll see how I respond tomorrow and kind of go from there.”

With opening day against the Chicago Cubs fast approaching, it will be interesting to see if the shortstop will be ready.

