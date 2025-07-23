“You just have to grind” - Francisco Lindor voices support for Anthony Volpe as shortstop draws ire of Yankees fandom amidst ongoing slump

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone isn’t the only one vocally supporting Anthony Volpe during his slump. Crosstown rival Francisco Lindor, undergoing a similar slump, empathized with Volpe’s situation, especially given the NY spotlight.While both belong to their opposing New York teams, the fans have been harsher on Anthony Volpe in the past few games. Volpe was dropped to ninth in the lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays after receiving heavy criticism due to his poor performances.Given the Yankees' storied history, the players are under intense scrutiny over time. Francisco Lindor commented on how tough it might be “to grow in this market”. “Every year, we’re gonna go through it at some point. I don’t care who you are,&quot; Lindor told the New York Post on Tuesday. &quot;You have to understand you’re not as bad as the moment and you’re not as good as the moment, either. You have to stay the course and everything will level out.“He’s a good player. You just have to grind. He’s a great defensive shortstop and when you’re not hitting well, you can rely on good defense. It’s the same thing with me. That’s what you focus on.” Lindor isn’t worried about Volpe as he believes his Yankees teammates will be there to help him. Talking about his own slump, he said he’s “getting there” and will strive to overcome it soon.Aaron Boone defends Anthony Volpe amidst ongoing slumpAnthony Volpe and Aaron Boone [Source: Imagn]New York Yankees’ Anthony Volpe took a major hit, for all the wrong reasons, following Monday night’s game. Not only did the shortstop go hitless in three at-bats, but he was also pinch-hit in the team’s 4-1 loss vs. the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.Volpe’s throwing error was his 12th of the season. Despite everything, manager Aaron Boone is not worried about the 24-year-old. He believes Volpe is “still a top shortstop”.“It’s a few too many, Boone said, per The Athletic. &quot;That said, errors get handed out in a lot of different places, in a lot of different ways. I’m not so worried about it.“We’re talking about a few extra errors. That’s the separator when he wins a Gold Glove and when he’s not. … He hasn’t made a few plays that have generated a lot of noise.”Before being dropped ninth in the lineup, Volpe had hit two big HRs in the team’s win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. Currently, his batting average in the season is .214 with a .680 OPS.