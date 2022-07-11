“You look like a creepy uncle!” - Screaming fan takes a dig at star third baseman Matt Carpenter during New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox game

In a hilarious incident, a Boston Red Sox fan made fun of star third baseman Matt Carpenter during the New York Yankees versus Boston Red Sox game on June 10. Immediately, the clip with the audio went viral on Twitter.

It happened in the fifth inning when New York Yankees led from 6-3 as Matt was preparing to bat.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia “YOU LOOK LIKE A CREEPY UNCLE!” “YOU LOOK LIKE A CREEPY UNCLE!” https://t.co/OfGfyJogps

This is not the first time Matt's mustache has been in the news. When Matt started playing with the New York Yankees in June, Carpenter's mustache garnered much attention.

Ryan @PalmBaseball_



This year with just a mustache: 1.266 OPS



We need more mustache sabermetrics YankeesMuse  @YankeesMuse The Yankees are in a rain delay, so here’s a random stat:



Lucas Luetge with no mustache: 5.84 ERA in 12.1 innings.



Lucas Luetge with a mustache: 0.63 ERA in 14.1 innings The Yankees are in a rain delay, so here’s a random stat:Lucas Luetge with no mustache: 5.84 ERA in 12.1 innings.Lucas Luetge with a mustache: 0.63 ERA in 14.1 innings Also Matt Carpenter in 2021 with a full beard: .581 OPSThis year with just a mustache: 1.266 OPSWe need more mustache sabermetrics twitter.com/yankeesmuse/st… Also Matt Carpenter in 2021 with a full beard: .581 OPSThis year with just a mustache: 1.266 OPSWe need more mustache sabermetrics twitter.com/yankeesmuse/st…

Carpenter had a full beard prior to signing with the Yankees. However, to comply with the New York Yankees' facial grooming policy, Matt shaved his beard, keeping only his mustache. The rules were introduced by George M. Steinbrenner, the then principal owner and managing partner of the New York Yankees, in 1973.

The New York Yankees' player manual reads:

“All players, coaches and male executives are forbidden to display any facial hair other than mustaches [except for religious reasons], and scalp hair may not be grown below the collar."

MEL Magazine @WeAreMel



looked at the history of the antiquated ethos The New York Yankees’ grooming policy bans players from having facial hair. @TimGrierson looked at the history of the antiquated ethos melmagazine.com/en-us/story/ya… The New York Yankees’ grooming policy bans players from having facial hair.@TimGrierson looked at the history of the antiquated ethos melmagazine.com/en-us/story/ya…

Compared to how he looked while playing for the Cardinals, Carpenter is now truly unrecognizable after going beardless.

Matt Carpenter hit two Home Runs during New York Yankees versus Boston Red Sox game

Matt Carpenter celebrates in the dugout, Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees.

No matter how much MLB fans make fun of Matt's mustache, it is proving to be a lucky charm for the third baseman.

Carpenter did prove himself once again. He blasted two home runs during the New York Yankees versus Boston Red Sox game on June 10.

So far in the 2022 MLB season, Matt has 10 home runs in 26 games.

Ever since he joined the New York Yankees, Carpenter has been in his best form. It has been an incredible journey for Matt from being a reliable hitter with the Cardinals to hitting rock bottom and then coming back with his A-game.

