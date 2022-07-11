“You look like a creepy uncle!” - Screaming fan takes a dig at star third baseman Matt Carpenter during New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox game

In a hilarious incident, a Boston Red Sox fan made fun of star third baseman Matt Carpenter during the New York Yankees versus Boston Red Sox game on June 10. Immediately, the clip with the audio went viral on Twitter.
It happened in the fifth inning when New York Yankees led from 6-3 as Matt was preparing to bat.
“YOU LOOK LIKE A CREEPY UNCLE!” - Jomboy Media
This is not the first time Matt's mustache has been in the news. When Matt started playing with the New York Yankees in June, Carpenter's mustache garnered much attention.
"Also Matt Carpenter in 2021 with a full beard: .581 OPS This year with just a mustache: 1.266 OPS. We need more mustache sabermetrics." - @YankeesMuse
Carpenter had a full beard prior to signing with the Yankees. However, to comply with the New York Yankees' facial grooming policy, Matt shaved his beard, keeping only his mustache. The rules were introduced by George M. Steinbrenner, the then principal owner and managing partner of the New York Yankees, in 1973.
The New York Yankees' player manual reads:
“All players, coaches and male executives are forbidden to display any facial hair other than mustaches [except for religious reasons], and scalp hair may not be grown below the collar."
"The New York Yankees’ grooming policy bans players from having facial hair." - MEL Magazine
Compared to how he looked while playing for the Cardinals, Carpenter is now truly unrecognizable after going beardless.
Matt Carpenter hit two Home Runs during New York Yankees versus Boston Red Sox game
No matter how much MLB fans make fun of Matt's mustache, it is proving to be a lucky charm for the third baseman.
Carpenter did prove himself once again. He blasted two home runs during the New York Yankees versus Boston Red Sox game on June 10.
"Carp crushin'" - New York Yankees
So far in the 2022 MLB season, Matt has 10 home runs in 26 games.
"Matt Carpenter went from being team-less to having 10 home runs in 26 games. Good grief." - Katie Woo
Ever since he joined the New York Yankees, Carpenter has been in his best form. It has been an incredible journey for Matt from being a reliable hitter with the Cardinals to hitting rock bottom and then coming back with his A-game.