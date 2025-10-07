'You have lost to Roki Balboa': Dodgers fans pile on as Phillies analysts tear each other after Bryce Harper & Co.’s silent bat fuels elimination fear

The Philadelphia Phillies lost 4-3 in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Monday, with the Los Angeles Dodgers in prime position to make the championship series for a second consecutive season.Following the loss, Phillies analysts Michael Barkann, Ricky Bottalico, Ben Davis and Ruben Amaro Jr. shared their frustrations. Barkann called out Phillies manager Rob Thomson for Bryson Stott's bunt attempt in the ninth instead of sending a pinch runner. Amaro Jr. disagreed with Barkann as the two analysts got into a heated argument.Dodgers fans were over the moon with the Phillies analysts going at each other.&quot;Dodgers do that to teams. Last years World Series gentlemens sweep of the Yankees had podcasters about to throw blows.&quot;Robby @ivanpckrLINKDodgers do that to teams .Last years World Series gentlemens sweep of the Yankees had podcasters about to throw blows&quot;I’ve never been more happy in my life. This is art.&quot;jalen hurts is a mediocre running back SZN @Dart2NabersSZNLINKI’ve never been more happy in my life. This is art.&quot;They’re almost as bad as Yankee fans… clueless.&quot;@juancarlos1cast @juancarlos1castLINKThey’re almost as bad as Yankee fans… clueless&quot;It's not about who's at fault, it's simply that the Phillies are weak every year in the postseason.&quot;Supremen @Supreme_7654321LINKIt's not about who's at fault, it's simply that the Phillies are weak every year in the postseason.&quot;Buddy just took the Biden approach and went on rambling 😭😭😭&quot;Ashe BigTittyCards @ashebabesLINKBuddy just took the Biden approachAnd went on rambling 😭😭😭Leading up to the series the NL East winners expected MLB home run leader Kyle Schwarber and two-time MVP Bryce Harper to lead the Phillies offense against the defending World Series winners.However, Shwarber and Harper went hitless in Game 2 and are a combined 1-for-14 in the two games of the NLDS.Phillies manager Rob Thomson explains controversial decision that had analysts up in armsFollowing the game, Phillies manager Rob Thomson explained his decision to go with a bunt instead of sending a pinch runner with Nick Castellanos on second base. Thomson said Bader's injury meant they need to save the runner for him if he got on base with a hit.&quot;It is what it is. Couldn't do much about it,&quot; Thomson said. &quot;… That's the way it is. We knew we were going to probably pinch hit with Bader. … Plus if you pinch run Willie for Castellanos and then Bader hits, you have no one to run for him and you don't have another outfielder. Our hands were tied.&quot;The Phillies were expected to give the Dodgers a tough contest after clinching the division with ease. However, the Dodgers have shown why they are the favorites to defend their crown after consecutive wins against the Phillies.