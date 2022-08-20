"You make a mistake and everyone wants to crucify you" - Padres infielder Jurickson Profar claims to be helping Fernando Tatis Jr. get through season-long PED-influenced suspension

The baseball world was shocked when they heard the news of Fernando Tatis Jr. testing positive for PEDs. Tatis will be serving an 80-game suspension that will end his 2022 season. The San Diego Padres All-Star hasn't played a game this season. He has been rehabbing a broken wrist injury that occurred in the offseason while he was riding his motorcycle. The shortstop has received heavy criticism from all sides for his actions over the past year.

Fernando Tatis Jr's teammate Jurickson Profar spoke up about how the world was treating him. Jurickson has expressed his conflict with the way Tatis has been treated, mentioning how everyone wants to throw dirt on the shortstop's name. Jurickson has support for Tatis and is going to help him get through this.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has been relatively quiet about the situation to the public and the media. The timing of the suspension couldn't have been any worse, as he was scheduled to take the field for the first time this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. was cleared to start swinging and was getting ready to begin his minor league rehab stint.

With Fernando Tatis Jr. out for the season, the San Diego Padres will look to newly acquired Juan Soto to be the sparkplug they need

With the presence of Juan Soto, The San Diego Padres feel good about a postseason run.

The Padres made a big splash during the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Juan Soto. Soto was one of the best players on the trade market, as the Washington Nationals failed to sign him. Juan Soto, alongside Fernando Tatis Jr., would have been a dominant duo, but that will have to wait until next year.

The Padres haven't looked great this season. While still sitting well above .500 for the season, they have played inconsistently this year. In a division that includes the Los Angeles Dodgers, they cannot afford to lose games they should be winning. The Padres are hoping that Soto can prove to be the sparkplug they need to get it going.

Juan Soto will relieve some offensive pressure off of Manny Machado's shoulders. Machado has been performing well this season, slugging well over .500 this year. San Diego is hoping Machado can keep this up if they want a chance in the postseason this year.

