"You make such a pretty friar" - Jackson Merrill's girlfriend reacts to Padres All-Star's heartfelt tribute to San Diego

Padres All-Star Jackson Merrill's girlfriend, Sammie Quinn, reacted to the outfielder's heartfelt tribute to the city of San Diego following a breakthrough season.

Merril shared a highlight reel with a string of images showcasing his best moments on and off the field while playing for the Padres in the 2024 MLB season.

He captioned the post:

"Allllll Love SD 😌😌"

Take a look at the video here:

Sammie Quinn commented on the post:

"You make such a pretty friar."

Merrill had committed to college baseball with the Kentucky Wildcats but was drafted to the big leagues after his high school senior year. The Padres selected him as the 27th overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft with a $1.8 million signing bonus.

He spent a little over two seasons in the minor leagues before the Padres selected his contract ahead of the 2024 MLB season in March. The center fielder played an integral role on the roster and was an influential figure in his rookie season.

Jackson Merrill earned his maiden All-Star nod, a silver slugger award, and made it to the All-MLB second team. He finished the season with a respectable stat line of .292 batting average, 24 home runs, 90 RBIs, 16 stolen bases, and .826 OPS.

Despite losing the National League Rookie of the Year award to Pirates phenom Paul Skenes, Merrill was named the Padres ROY.

"156 games, 162 hits, 24 home runs, 90 RBI – there’s only one Jackson Merrill, and he’s our Rookie of the Year."

Jackson Merrill's girlfriend shared memories from an eventful year

Sammie Quinn shared her own highlight of an incredible season, which involved Merrill achieving success in the Padres uniform as well as her bond with the partners of other ballplayers in San Diego.

Quinn captioned the post:

"My camera roll recently🫂🩷forever grateful for these humans + more!! proudest gf on earth rn, first year complete!! @_jacksonmerrill_ 🥹"

After capping an incredible rookie season and garnering the love of Padres Nation, both Merrill and the San Diego faithful will be hopeful that he can continue this positive momentum in the 2025 MLB season.

