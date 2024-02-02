“You make time for the things you love” - Mookie Betts and his wife Brianna empower LA students at Dodger Stadium financial literacy workshop

On Thursday, Mookie Betts and his wife, Brianna Hammonds, led a financial literacy workshop at Dodger Stadium. The couple engaged with students from Panorama and Fremont high schools, along with L.A. Unified School District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho.

Betts offered students critical advice on the value of money in the workshop.

“Just understanding the value of a dollar, how to balance checkbooks, and how to just do normal things, giving them tools for actual life and not necessarily just solving problems, I think that’s a very important thing,” Betts said.

The two-time World Series winner was then asked how he manages to focus on baseball and have the energy to give back to the community.

"I would just say I kinda live by 'you make time for the things you love to do' and I love giving back," Betts said. "I love my wife, I love playing baseball. I love all these things and so I know there's only 24 hours in a day but you've gotta make time for what you want to do."

Mookie and Brianna launched their 50/50 Foundation in February 2023. The organization aims to help youngsters achieve their potential by breaking the barriers that hold people back.

Mookie Betts net worth: How much is the Dodgers superstar worth in 2024?

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger, Mookie Betts

According to Clutchpoints, Mookie Betts is worth around $50 million in 2024 and has made a fortune through his 10-year MLB career so far.

Betts was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 2011 and made his Majors debut in 2014. He spent five seasons in Boston and helped the team win the World Series in 2018.

In 2020, Betts signed a 12-year, $365 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The deal included a $65 million signing bonus. In his first season with Los Angeles, Betts led the team to the World Series title.

Betts' net worth is bolstered by his sponsorship deals. The seven-time All-Star has collaborated with Axe Bat, Baden Sports, and BODYARMOR, among other major businesses.

