After four years of being the CEO of the Miami Marlins, Derek Jeter stepped down in February 2022.

The New York Yankees legend had a rough time in South Beach, only managing one winning season at the helm as an executive. That came during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

Almost nine months removed from his baseball executive role, Jeter sat down on the Drink Champs podcast to share his thoughts about modern day baseball.

"Mr. November" shared that modern analytics and statistics have gotten in the way of today's game. He believes executives and front office personnel who don't follow the norm can easily get tagged as careless and sloppy with their job.

"You can't necessarily take a player from Milwaukee and plug him into New York... There's different pressures." - Derek Jeter on the Drink Champs podcast

Jeter also cited his former skipper and Hall of Famer Joe Torre by sharing his anecdotes about the game. The legendary shortstop discussed how Torre used to say, "You can't measure a person's heartbeat." It meant that the higher-ups in baseball cannot view players just in a plug-and-play type of setting.

For now, it continues to be a topic of debate for traditional and new generations of baseball fans if modern day analytics is harming the game of baseball.

Derek Jeter's career as an executive

Derek Jeter at Marlins Park

It remains to be seen if Jeter will once again be a baseball executive after enduring a tough time in Miami. The former New York Yankees captain's Marlins squad has spent the majority of their time since 2017 near the bottom if not the last in the National League East.

Their only winning season, which many called an anomaly, was in 2020 wherein they recorded a 31-29 record. It saw them go all the way to the NLDS and also brought their manager, Don Mattingly, a Manager of the Year Award.

