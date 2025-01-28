"You don't need to be a good agent to get Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto signed" - Ex-Marlins president blasts Scott Boras' business practices

Juan Soto surpassed Shohei Ohatni by signing a record-breaking 15-year, $765 millon deal with the New York Mets through his agent Scott Boras during this off-season.

However, the Mets have been unwilling to go over the top to bring first baseman Pete Alonso back into the clubhouse with team owner Steve Cohen making his stance in public this weekend. Alonso, like Soto, is also represented by Boras, yet he has not managed to find any suitors for the four-time All-Star.

Former Miami Marlins president David Samson launched a scathing attack on Scott Boras and the manner in which the agent conducts his business. Samson doesn't think Boras is particularly good at his job because he seeks clients that are likely to get overpaid. Samason also said that Boras overpromises his players to receive large payouts without properly surveying the market.

David Samson was the president of the Marlins franchise from 2002 to 2017. He currently produces his own podcast, The David Samson Show, and offered his thoughts on the breakdown in negotiations between Pete Alonso and the Mets on the program this Monday.

"You don't need to be a good agent to get Ohtani and Soto signed," Samson said. "A differentiating factor is getting your player evaluated properly and getting your player as a fit to a team. Scott Boras, with all the books that he prepares, it's all horse hockey. Scott Boras doesn't want to do the work to take his players to arbitration. He doesn't want to do the work when the player is not going to be overpaid.

"He wants to make sure that he continues to overpromise so he can poach players from other agents," Samson continued. "And assure them that they'll be treated with the utmost respect and level of importance and will get the sort of contract that no other agent could get, and he's just full of it."

Alonso had rejected a seven-year, $156 million contract extension from the Mets before approaching Boras to become his representative.

Scott Boras overplays his hand with his free agents: David Samson

Scott Boras secured Juan Soto the largest ever contract in sports history (Image Source: IMAGN)

David Samson feels Pete Alonso is currently unsigned in the free agent market and increasingly unlikely to return to the New York Mets because he fell prey to the lure from Scott Boras. Third baseman Alex Bregman is another high-profile client of Boras that has also not been signed by any team. He similarly had four free-agent clients last year that he couldn't get any long-term deals for.

"Boras overplays his hand with his free agents on a consistent basis. We saw what happened to those four players," Samson said. "He's doing the same thing with Bregman and Alonso.

"Aloso got sucked up into the vortex of this agent and has a completely misguided sense of his value," Samson added.

Matt Chapman, Cody Bellinger, Jordan Montgomery, and Blake Snell were the four clients who had to wait until spring training to sign short-term deals or re-sign for their old teams.

