"You're always a Yankee... It's in the family" - When Mariano Rivera emotionally reflected on his bond with Derek Jeter after hanging up his gloves

Shortstop Derek Jeter and closer Mariano Rivera were key parts of the New York Yankees dynasty that dominated the big leagues in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Jeter and Rivera became close friends after enjoying so much success together and spending virtually their whole careers by each other's side.

Rivera revealed to Skyler Caruso of "People" the special bond between the two and revealed how it has stood the test of time, even after they retired and went their seperate ways in life.

"It's a bond. It always will be. Derek is in Miami and we still chill. I just saw him last week in Cooperstown and we shared a little bit there, so it's good. ... You're always a Yankee... It's in the family."

Rivera then added:

"We've been able to do it for so many years and do it here in New York. I was grateful to the Lord that allows me to do the job day in and day out for so many years. I enjoyed it. Whatever the outcome was, I enjoyed it."

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees - Game 1 - Source: Getty

In their time together, Mariano Rivera and Derek Jeter lifted five World Series titles.

Both Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera are members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame

Members of the New York Yankees' "core four" alongside pitcher Andy Pettitte and catcher Jorge Posada, Mariano Rivera and Derek Jeter are adored by Yankees fans all over the world. Their excellence was also recognized by the BBWAA, as the pair was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

(Left to Right) Jorge Posada, Mariano Rivera, Derek Jeter, Andy Pettitte - Source: Getty

Looking at their trophy cabinets, it's not hard to see why they thoroughly deserved that honor.

Alongside the five World Series titles they share, Rivera has 13 All-Star selections, five AL Relief Man awards, three MLB saves leader awards and he also holds the MLB record for most saves in baseball history, amassing 652 during his career.

Jeter, on the other hand, has 14 All-Star selections, five Gold Gloves and five Silver Slugger awards, among a host of other notable honors.

