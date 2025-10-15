"You're so nasty as a brunette" - Kike Hernandez sends hilarious message after Yoshinobu Yamamoto's dominant bullpen-saving start in NLCS Game 2

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto put in a historic performance against the Milwaukee Brewers in the second game of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday to help them to a 5-1 win.

Yamamoto took his three-hitter into nine innings, pitching the first complete game in the postseason in eight years, following Justin Verlander's feat for the Houston Astros in 2017.

While the Japanese ace's stellar performance has earned him widespread praise, his Dodgers teammate Kike Hernandez sent a hilarious message for Yamamoto. Hernandez shared an Instagram story featuring a picture with Yamamoto, captioning it:

"You're so nasty as a brunette!!"

The star utility player also shared a picture of other Dodgers players congratulating Yamamoto on his historic outing.

Hernandez's comment highlighted the change in hair color for the Dodgers ace. Yamamoto had dyed his hair ahead of the Dodgers' NLCS opener against the Brewers. The Japanese pitcher addressed the change in an interaction with the reporters on Monday.

"Thank you for the question. It's not really a topic we talk about here, but thank you for giving me the opportunity to talk about it, because last time my hair was a little shiny," Yamamoto said. "So I just went and dyed it a little darker."

Yoshinobu Yamamoto shows Dodgers rotation's postseason dominance in Brewers win

Yoshononu Yamamoto came into the game with a shaky performance in his last start against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the divison series last week. It looked like Yamamoto was in for another difficult outing after Jackson Chourio's lead-off homer gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

However, the Japanese ace recovered, allowing just two hits in the next eight innings without conceding a run and striking out seven Brewers batters. With Snell and Yamamoto pitching more than eight innings in the first two games of the series, manager Dave Roberts acknowledged the strength of the pitching staff.

“If you look at the construction of our roster currently, the strength is starting pitching,” Roberts said. “And when you can have your most talented pitchers get the most outs, then you're in a good spot.”

The Brewers travel to Los Angeles for the next two games (third if required) at Dodger Stadium and are set to face Tyler Glasnow (Game 3) and Shohei Ohtani (Game 4) from the mound.

