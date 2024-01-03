"You're talking about a guy who's been relatively mediocre" - MLB insider unimpressed with Red Sox's Lucas Giolito signing

Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito agreed to a two-year, $38.5 million contract with the Boston Red Sox in free agency. The deal includes an option to opt out after the first season.

However, in an episode of the Foul Territory podcast, MLB insider Tony Massarotti expressed his disappointment in the Red Sox’s newest signing.

“I can’t tell you how disappointed I was to see it. He gave up 41 home runs last year. I’m not telling you that Giolito is completely stiff," Massarotti said. "I’m just telling you that in the grand scheme of things, you’re talking about a guy who’s been relatively mediocre, if you take the whole sample for the entirety of his career."

“One thing I can tell you about Giolito is that if you look over the last 5-6 years, he’s basically made his starts. Which is good, I mean you always want that. I criticise the Red Sox for not going after guys who are not healthy because healthy pitchers cost money.”

Lucas Giolito didn’t have a fruitful season in 2023

Giolito has come off a season split between the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels, and Cleveland Guardians.

The continuous change of scenery did little to help him. He pitched in 33 games, registering an 8-15 record and a 4.88 ERA.

If we look back at the previous seasons, his fastball abilities have gone down along with his spin rates.

Only time will tell if Boston’s pitching coach, Andrew Bailey, can figure out the reason behind his downfall and get him up and going again.

Lucas Giolito’s no-injury record will help the team fall back on him. He has rarely been injured in his career, and that is something the Red Sox desperately need—a dependable arm that can stay healthy all season.

Chris Sale is a great acquisition by the Red Sox, but his injury record over the last few years isn't promising.

If Lucas Giolito can return to his 2019 form, this should be a great signing for the Red Sox.

