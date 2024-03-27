"You have to respect everybody" - Miguel Rojas irked by former teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s apparent allegations of 'bringing down' young talent

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s recent comments have stirred up some controversy. The Miami Marlins star, during a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, said that a former ‘team captain’ is ‘not a good person' and accused him of bringing down young talent.

It is believed that Jazz Chisholm Jr. was apparently referencing ex-Marlins captain Miguel Rojas. Rojas was far from pleased with Chisholm’s comments. The 35-year-old, now a member of Los Angeles Dodgers, fired back on The Chris Rose Rotation podcast.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rojas said that while everyone is entitled to have an opinion, it is not fair for anyone to label him as a ‘bad person’ without even knowing him.

“Everybody's entitled to have their own opinion. Whatever you want to say about me, as a player, you can have that opinion. But you saying that I'm a bad person when you don't even know me, that's kind of what bothers me."

"I'm not expecting everybody to like me and I don't like everybody. But that doesn't mean that I can go out there and tell everybody what's happening in the clubhouse."

He continued:

“As a professional, you have to understand that you have to respect everybody that is in that clubhouse. When you come to a place and you get to a new place, there are people there that have been there before you. There's rules in place and someone is going to keep you accountable. That's all that the vets were trying to do.”

What exactly did Jazz Chisholm Jr. say about Miguel Rojas?

While Jazz Chisholm Jr. never really mentioned Miguel Rojas by name, his comments made it pretty apparent. Miguel Rojas was the Marlins captain during Chisholm's first three seasons in the big leagues.

Expand Tweet

Chisholm said:

“I was already a team leader without being called a team leader. You can't be a team leader when you got guys in the clubhouse that's been in there for nine, ten years. Even though they suck, they have been there for nine, 10 years."

He added:

"The team calls them the team captain, but like, they're not a good captain. They're not a good person. You're not even a good athlete at this point. You're just here and you are bringing down the young guys who are supposed to be good.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be entering his fifth MLB season with the Marlins while Miguel Rojas will be focused on helping the Dodgers return to the World Series.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.