"You tweet as his girlfriend or his agent?" - Fans react as Trevor Bauer's agent Rachel Luba hypes pitcher's jaw-dropping show in Mexican League

Trevor Bauer had a spectacular outing in the Mexican Baseball League. The embattled pitcher continues looking for a path back to the MLB, and his performances down south have caught some people's eyes. His agent, Rachel Luba, has also taken up the burden of trying to help promote his performances and get him back to Major League Baseball.

She shared a highlight clip of the outing, which had tremendous statistics. In six innings of work, Bauer struck out 14 hitters and didn't allow a single to record a hit and kept them completely off the scoreboard.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers ace hasn't pitched in the MLB for a long time after he was suspended and has since been unable to get a contract. Luba hopes to see him return to his previous level of performance after pitching in Japan and now Mexico.

Fans, however, couldn't help but take digs at the relationship between the two. Bauer and Luba are romantically involved as well as professionally, something a response pointed out.

You tweet as his girlfriend or his agent? one fan said.

"He’ll never love you the way you hope he does," another said.

"We dont care about your boyfriend," one stated.

Other fans believe this is evidence that he needs to return to Major League Baseball. Several fans called for him to get a job on some team after this outing.

"14 K’s is crazy. Get this man the league minimum and put him on a contender," one fan said.

"It’s quite pathetic he’s not starting in the Major Leagues," a fan said.

"I want him to help build the White Sox on a multi year deal," another said.

The Bauer situation is extremely complex and it's not as simple as a team seeing him pitching well and giving him an opportunity, though many fans want to see him back on an MLB mound soon.

Trevor Bauer accusers come into the spotlight again

Recently, authorities charged one of the two primary accusers against Trevor Bauer with fraud for faking a pregnancy and attempting to incriminate Bauer. Darcy Don Essimonu had claimed assault against the pitcher but is now facing a lengthy prison sentence.

hen, Lindsey Hill found herself brought up after the felony fraud charge. She hit back by saying that Trevor Bauer had settled out of court and that she had nothing to do with the other accuser other than her joining Hill's existing lawsuit against the former pitcher.

