“You’ve got to give them some love back” - Juan Soto outlines warm relationship with Yankees fans amid impressive start to Bronx tenure 

Juan Soto has been receiving warm love from New York Yankees fans. His most recent feat where fans showered him with cheers was his first home run at Yankees stadium this season.

In the fourth innings of Monday’s game against the Miami Marlins, Juan Soto contributed to a 6-0 lead to the Yanks. Soto, facing off against Marlins’ Jesus Luzardo, hit a three-run homer which marked his second for the season so far.

The ballpark was filled with cheers for the 25-year-old, seeing him go yard in the pinstripes:

Soto was deeply touched by the crowd’s reaction and opened up about it while discussing his connection with the Yankees faithful after the game:

“Amazing how the crowd reacted. It was really cool. They really surprised me with that one. They’re giving you a lot of love, so you got to give them some love back. Whenever I can, I just try to cheer for them, too,” Soto said (via CBS News).

In his first season with the franchise, Soto’s slash line sits at .357 with two homers and 10 RBIs. The Yankees acquired the three-time All-Star in December from the San Diego Padres.

Before the 2024 season began, Juan Soto and the New York Yankees, avoiding salary arbitration, agreed to a one-year, $31 million contract.

The New York Yankees convincingly won 7-0 against the Miami Marlins. The Bronx has maintained its best 11-game start in the team’s history, going 9-2 with their recent win.

Juan Soto eyeing $500 million contract after 2024 season

Juan Soto and his agent Scott Boras are aiming to set a new record on his next contract after the 2024 season. According to The Athletic’s Brittany Ghiroli, it’s expected that the negotiations for Soto’s next contract will begin at $500 million.

Last season, the four-time Silver Slugger had a slash line of .275/.410/.519 with 35 homers, 109 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 162 games with the San Diego Padres.

Juan Soto started his major league career with the Washington Nationals in 2018 and later was traded to the Padres in 2022. At one time he was offered a 15-year, $440 million contract by the Nationals, but he declined it and ended up with the Friars.

