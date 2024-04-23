"You’ve just got to swing the bat" - Ron Washington critiques Mike Trout's crucial miss as Angels' losing streak extends

The Los Angeles Angels suffered their fifth successive loss on Monday and three-time AL MVP Mike Trout has received criticism from his manager after his recent struggles.

Trout had a chance to end the Angels' four-game skid or at least find their way back into the game against the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning with the bases loaded.

However, veteran Orioles closer Craig Kimbrel silenced the fans at Angel Stadium by earning a save against the Angels superstar to secure the victory for this team in a tense final few minutes of Monday's series opener.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Angels manager Ron Washington expressed his disappointment on Mike Trout squandering a chance to bring his team back into the game in the latter stages of the game.

Trending

“Bases loaded, and the opportunity to at least tie? You’ve just got to swing the bat,” Ron Washington said after the defeat.

Washington also addressed the team's offensive struggles since their last victory against the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this month. He assured that the players are trying their level best behind the scenes and it's only a matter of time before they click.

“We’re talking every day, running through the process every day. I’m sitting on the bench. The guys between the lines have to get it done. They’re working on it every single day, and at some point we’ll put it together,” Ron Washington said.

Mike Trout admits recent struggles after Orioles defeat

Mike Trout has been leading the lines for this team ever since his former teammate Shohei Ohtani departed for rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers. Trout was one of the hottest sluggers in the division at the start of April, but his form has dipped considerably in the last couple of weeks.

“I knew what he was going to throw me,” Trout said. “They were throwing me the same stuff the whole game. I’ve gotta come through. I just didn’t.… After [Kimbrel] threw one up … that’s where he pitches, he pitches up, he has that rising fastball … I’ve got to put the ball in play, you know, and come through.”

The 11-time All-Star's recent failure was reminiscent of his performance against the Boston Red Sox earlier this month, when Trout struck out swinging while players were in scoring position.

The Angels will push for a victory against the Orioles in the second game on Tuesday to avoid a second successive series defeat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback