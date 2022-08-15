"You don't want to see this 1-2 punch in October" "It’s not fair these two are in the same rotation" - New York Mets fans giddy seeing Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer in the dugout together

New York Mets fans are finally getting another look at Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom as teammates, and their excitement is off the charts. Due to injuries, the two superstar pitchers have only been together in the dugout a few times. Simply seeing the two of them converse was enough to hype up Mets fans.

With a 74-40 record, the New York Mets have already proven themselves an elite National League team. With their pitching duo now back to full health, they could be elevated to the next level.

The MLB posted this short clip of the interaction between Scherzer and deGrom to Twitter.

As if the Mets weren't stacked enough before these two pitchers returned, they certainly aren't hurting for talent now.

Scherzer and deGrom are both fully capable of shutting down an opposing team's offense. The pair will be very dangerous in the postseason.

This could go down as an all-time great pitching duo. While their regular season dominance will be celebrated, postseason dominance is what could cement their legacies.

Between Scherzer and deGrom, there are five Cy Young Awards and 12 All-Star selections. The numbers prove these two pitchers are among the best of their generation.

Seeing them together in New York Mets uniforms is almost surreal, especially for Mets fans.

If this duo is healthy in October, the Mets will be the last team anybody wants to face. With so many different ways to win, the Mets are one of the NL's biggest threats.

As the regular season winds down, expectations for this Mets team just keep getting higher and higher.

It's championship-or-bust for the New York Mets in 2022

Milwaukee Brewers v New York Mets

After watching their NL East rivals, the Atlanta Braves, win it all in 2021, the New York Mets went all in on 2022. With the pitching duo of Scherzer and deGrom paired with the team's offensive prowess, a World Series appearance is the goal.

After such a great start to the season, anything less may be viewed as a disappointment. With the second-best record in the NL, we'll be seeing the Mets come October. As exciting as regular season success is, October is when the great teams truly separate themselves from the pack.

If the 2022 Mets are able to go on a postseason run, Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom will be a big reason why.

