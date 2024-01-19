"Your moves are flawless"- Fans spellbound by gymnastics queen Olivia Dunne's triple backflip on balance beam

Olivia Dunne and the LSU Tigers Women's Gymnastics Team are now entrenched in the 2024 season, and as such, Dunne is hard at work in training. The Tigers are 3-1 after the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad and Dunne shared a video of her preparations with her followers on Instagram, captioning the post:

"Some beam work from today!:) #gymnastics #tumbling"

Fans were quick to react to her regime, impressed with her balance, technique and flawless maneuvers:

Fans react to Dunne's triple backflip on balance beam

After beating Ohio State 196.975-196.775 in their first meet of the season, LSU entered the quad full of confidence. That was well founded as the Tigers went 2-1, defeating UCLA 197.150-197.100 and Utah 197.150-196.975, before succumbing to a 197.150-197.900 defeat versus Oklahoma.

Given their good start to the season, Olivia Dunne and the Tigers will be hoping to push onward. Their next meet is against Kentucky at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge on Friday at 8 p.m. CT.

Olivia Dunne looking forward to being able to ski

The Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad was held in Utah on Saturday, Jan 13. and Olivia Dunne was enjoying the snow. However, as a collegiate athlete, Dunne is prohibited from skiing to limit the risk of injury.

Given the importance of her health in her senior year, this is an understandable policy, but Dunne uploaded a TikTok where she whimsically watched others on the slopes. She captioned the clip:

"One more year til im shredding the slopes #lsu #gymnastics #ski #utah"

That wasn't all, as Dunne uploaded a sponsored post to IG, showing off some Youri clothing in the Utah snow. Dunne has been an ambassador for the performance apparel company since September 2021.

Dunne earns a significant amount of money through sponsored content, with the most she has ever been paid for a single IG post standing at $500,000. With a NIL value of $3.5 million (per On3) and a net worth of $2.7 million (per Marca), 2024 could be a very good year for Dunne in multiple ways.

