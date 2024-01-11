“Livvy put a coat on” - Olivia Dunne's minimalist winter look in a snowy backdrop draws playful fan teasing

Olivia Dunne is on the trail with the LSU Tigers Gymnastics Team in the early stages of the 2024 season and is in Utah for an exciting meet this weekend. Taking in the beautiful surroundings, Dunne posted a few snaps on Instagram for her 4.8 million followers, along with the caption:

"Ski-yee! @vuoriclothing"

Fans were quick to fill the comments section, with responses varying from her lack of coat in the snow to her skiing skills.

Dunne's minimalist winter look in a snowy backdrop draws playful teasing.

Dunne is in Utah with LSU ahead of the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad on Saturday. This will also see Oklahoma, UCLA and Utah compete in what promises to be a real spectacle.

What fans didn't mention, however, was that this post was sponsored content for Vuori, a clothing line Dunne has been an ambassador for since September 2021. The company focuses on performance apparel, such as the clothing Olivia Dunne was wearing in the IG post.

Olivia Dunne's social media presence, net worth and NIL value

Olivia Dunne has 4.8 million followers on IG and another 7.9 million on TikTok. With numbers like this, it is not surprising that companies want to associate their brand with Dunne, and as such she gets paid handsomely for sponsored content.

Dunne told the "Full Send Podcast" that she was once paid $500,000 for a single sponsored post on IG, but this was an outlier. She mostly earns between $4,400-$7,400 for a sponsored TikTok video and between $31,900-$43,200 per post on IG.

Given her meteoric rise to prominence, her social media presence and her gymnastic talent, Dunn's name, image, likeness (NIL) valuation stands at $3.4 million (per On3). She has a net worth of $2.7 million in 2024 (per Marca).

When it comes to NIL value, Dunne tops female collegiate athletes and is third among all athletes, behind only Brony James ($5.9 million) and Shadeur Sanders ($4 million).

With Dunne in her senior year at LSU, this promises to be a big year in her gymnastics career and it will be interesting to see where the road ahead takes her.

