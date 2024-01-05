“Your Spanish is getting better” - Fans react as Arod wins hearts vacationing in hometown, unleashes family fun and explores new routes

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez, shortly known as Arod, is not only a former MLB All-Star but also a successful entrepreneur who loves to spend time with his family. Recently, Rodriguez, along with his two daughters, Natasha and Ella, went to the Dominican Republic for vacation.

Arod took to Instagram and sent a video of him speaking Spanish and talking about lovely places in Dominica. Moreover, his daughters also chipped in with funny gestures when Arod was speaking Spanish.

"Hola, desde la Rupública Dominicana! 🇩🇴" Arod captioned the post

"Hello from the Dominican Republic!" - English translation of the post.

Fans complemented Rodriguez on his Spanish.

"Weeepaa Alex, your Spanish is getting better and better," one fan said.

Here are fan reactions to Rodriguez's post:

An inside look into Arod's personal life with his daughters

Rodriguez is father to two daughters, Natasha and Ella, whom he shares with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. The former couple, who wed in 2002 and parted ways in 2008, co-parent their daughters.

In an interaction with People, Rodriguez shared how he spent quality time with his daughters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've had a lot more family time and home cooked meals lately," Arod said. "It's been one of the nice things to come out of this pandemic, which has been so sad."

The former Yankee often shares posts on Instagram, celebrating his daughters' important milestones. When Natasha, nicknamed Tashi, graduated from high school in May 2023, Rodriguez penned a heartfelt note on Instagram.

"Yesterday was bittersweet. Tashi, I can’t make time stand still, so my wish for you is to go out into the world with confidence, knowing your worth and believing in yourself. As you move on from one chapter to the next, I’m most proud of who you are as a person," Rodriguez wrote.

Rodriguez shared a heartfelt tribute to Ella on her 14th birthday, with a slideshow of old images and videos. He wrote:

"Happy Birthday Ella Bella! I can't believe my baby girl is now 14. Ella, I'm so proud of the woman you are growing into and so lucky to be your dad," he wrote on April 21, 2022.

"You are smart, talented, funny, kind and make the world a better place. May this be the best year yet. I love you! Happy Birthday!"

This social media post and Arod's involvement showcase his relationship with his two daughters, whom he adores a lot.

