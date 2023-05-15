The aggression in baseball is not only limited to the Major leagues. Somehow it has spread to the coaches of the youths playing the sport as well.

In Irving Texas, a coach from a boy's baseball team assaulted an Umpire from Denton. This incident had all the baseball fans and those who spectated shocked by the violence shown by personnel who is supposed to guide our youth.

Sam Phelps, the Umpire who was attacked, was working on May 13, 2022 at the Five Star Baseball Complex. The dispute was slowly brewing especially when Phelps made calls that the Abilene team wasn't on board with. Phelps had called the runner of the team opposing as safe. And this led to Abilene's team coach blowing his top.

In a 2022 interview with Fox News, Phelps delved deeper into what happened. He got into how the coach shoved him and made him fall backward which ended up his head hurt.

"I ejected him, and I held up my hand and said, 'We aren’t doing this, coach,'" Phelps said. "And then he held up his hand to mock me saying, 'Oh, we aren't doing this.' And then he shoved me right in the face, and I fell backwards and hit my head. And I was down for a while."

Peyton Yager @peytonyager



This morning,



The umpire was released from the hospital and is at home recovering.



@FOX4 Last night, we spoke to an umpire from Denton, TX who said he’s pressing charges against a boy’s baseball coach after he was assaulted on Saturday.This morning, @FOX4 obtained video of the incident.The umpire was released from the hospital and is at home recovering. Last night, we spoke to an umpire from Denton, TX who said he’s pressing charges against a boy’s baseball coach after he was assaulted on Saturday.This morning, @FOX4 obtained video of the incident.The umpire was released from the hospital and is at home recovering.@FOX4 https://t.co/fUN5cAjE0q

It seems that Sam Phelps has finally decided to press charges against the coach for his assault back in 2022.

Parents criticized the coach who assaulted the Youth Baseball umpire

The parents who watched this whole violent incident go down were left shocked along with their kids. Many came forward and talked to the media about how horrid the incident actually was to witness firsthand. The parents of the children present recounted the incident to Fox News.

"He was on the ground for 10 to 15 minutes," recalled a parent. "The ambulance came out there. Put him on a stretcher. Scary times."

Another parent reprimanded the coach who assaulted Phelp and showed his disappointment.

"First things first. He is the coach of the team. He needs to stay and apologize to the players," said another parent. "Not be able to leave. That was our biggest thing."

Peyton Yager @peytonyager



A livestream video is now in the hands of investigators. It shows the coach approach the umpire after a close play at home and then shove the ump to the ground.



@FOX4 VIDEO: A youth baseball coach from Abilene, TX could now face an assault charge after he attacked an umpire.A livestream video is now in the hands of investigators. It shows the coach approach the umpire after a close play at home and then shove the ump to the ground. VIDEO: A youth baseball coach from Abilene, TX could now face an assault charge after he attacked an umpire. A livestream video is now in the hands of investigators. It shows the coach approach the umpire after a close play at home and then shove the ump to the ground.@FOX4 https://t.co/fkNrXWsR53

Phelp was left recovering from the incident and even with the injuries, he remained calm. The umpire insisted that this incident was a learning curve for everyone.

