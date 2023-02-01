YouTube TV MLB Network dispute: Unpacking why baseball has been dropped from the streaming service

Is the MLB Network going to be on YouTube TV again this year? With the MLB season now less than two months away, fans are finally beginning to think about how they will catch their favorite stars in 2023. However, it looks like YouTube TV won't be the place to go for baseball this year.

Earlier this offseason, it appeared as though YouTube TV would renew its contract with MLB Network. The subscription-based service absorbed the network into its streaming rights deals along with a pair of MLS soccer teams in 2017.

However, in January, negotiations broke down between the two parties as YouTube TV looked to renew the deal that it had with the network to stream all the games that it carried.

"No more MLB Network on YouTube TV?" @ Jared Carrabis tweeted.

YouTube TV is a subscription-based premium version of the popular video sharing site YouTube. Currently $64.99 per month, a subscription offers live linnear feeds from over 100 channels. It currently has around 5 million subscribers around the globe.

The failure to reach a contract seems to be because the network feels that YouTube TV is offering unfair compensation. A statement from the MLB Network read:

"YouTube TV has been unwilling to negotiate a fair carriage agreement... consistent with what close to 300 other US providers have agreed to for distribution."

Previously, the MLB's own network was one of only a few channels available through YouTube TV that allowed for 4K viewing. The agreement between the two parties expired on Monday, ahead of spring training.

"Since YouTube TV allows unlimited DVR I recorded pretty much every regular MLB Network show. I just lost access to a ton of DVRd content," JJ Cooper tweeted.

The network carried MLB Hall of Fame announcements through YouTube TV that saw former Philadelphia Phillies star Scott Rolen inducted. YouTube TV has said that it will continue to carry in-market MLB games through other networks like Fox Sports and TBS.

With the MLB season fast approaching, fans who are subscribed are wondering if they'll be able to see their favorite stars like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani take the field on YouTube TV this season.

It isn't yet clear if or when the MLB Network issue will be resolved

It is not clear if this is a permanent change or a maneuver by one of the sides to reach an agreement. There is precedent for networks becoming disillusioned with YouTube TV, only to be reinstated once mutual terms are agreed upon, with Disney being a prime example.

