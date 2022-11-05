Yuli Gurriel Injury update: Is the Astros' first baseman playing tonight in Game 6 of the World Series?

Yuli Gurriel of the Houston Astros has appeared in more World Series games at first base than any other player this decade. Now, it looks as though his streak of playing his position in the World Series may come to an end.

Gurriel is the son of legendary Cuban baseball star Lourdes Gurriel. He signed with the Astros in 2016 after defecting with his brother from Cuba. His brother, Lourdes Jr., is an outfielder with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Since 2016, Gurriel has appeared in no less than 4 World Series for the Houston Astros. This means he has made it to the Fall Classic more often than not in his career.

This postseason, however, has been special for Yuli Gurriel. He made 48 plate appearances this postseason without striking out. That streak, however, came to an end in Game 6 as the star first baseman fanned against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Connor Brogdon.

The end to his streak was not the worst part of Gurriel's night in Game 6. During the seventh inning, Gurriel was on third base when teammate Chas McCormick hit a bouncing ground ball to the third baseman Alec Bohm.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Yuli Gurriel was a little slow to get up after a collision with Rhys Hoskins on that run down. Yuli Gurriel was a little slow to get up after a collision with Rhys Hoskins on that run down. https://t.co/dgifTQK79N

Gurriel broke for home, but was caught in a rundown as Bohm threw the ball home to catcher JT Realmuto. It wasn't long before a classic rundown ensued. Eventually, Gurriel was tagged by Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who smashed into Gurriel in the process, knocking the 6' Cuban to the ground.

Gurriel was clearly in pain on the play, and called for Astros staff to come out and aid him as he lay prostrate on the third-base line. Gurriel would eventually exit the game, being replaced by Astros teammate Trey Mancini at first.

Yulieski Gurriel @el_yuly10 I will get some treatment to get ready for Saturday, thank you for the well wishes 🏽 Let’s GOOOO H-Town #WorldSeries A little pain but the win made my knee feel better fastI will get some treatment to get ready for Saturday, thank you for the well wishes🏽 Let’s GOOOO H-Town #LevelUp A little pain but the win made my knee feel better fast😃 I will get some treatment to get ready for Saturday, thank you for the well wishes 🙏🏽 Let’s GOOOO H-Town #LevelUp #WorldSeries 🔥

Although Astros fans feared that Yuli Gurriel could be out for the count, the first baseman tweeted following the game that he may be ready for Game 6. Astros manager Dusty Baker stated that his status is "TBD" for Game 6.

Yuli Gurriel is a huge part of the Astros offense and will be missed

Gurriel is hitting .349 this postseason and is one of the best contact hitters in the game. If he is to sit out Game 6, it will give the Phillies, and their starter, Zach Wheeler, a clear advantage.

