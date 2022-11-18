"Yup, you would have been way better off getting investment advice from Lenny Dykstra!"

Lenny Dykstra, former central fielder for the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies, had a good career before his short legacy was marred by financial and legal troubles. He was declared bankrupt in 2009 after a series of business failures and property acquisitions. A further two years later, he was arrested and sentenced to prison where he would spend six and a half months.

Part of his business included launching a magazine called Players' Club, which was the first phase of his elaborate business plan to offer financial advice to professional athletes. Now that Tom Brady and other athletic celebrities have been named as defendants in a lawsuit against the crypto firm FTX, which suffered losses in the billions, Lenny Dykstra took to Twitter to troll the NFL GOAT.

The lawsuit was aimed at these athletes on the pretext that their campaigning for FTX brought false credibility to the minds of the users.

"Part of the scheme employed by the FTX Entities involved utilizing some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment -- like these Defendants -- to raise funds and drive American consumers to invest ... pouring billions of dollars into the deceptive FTX platform to keep the whole scheme afloat," the lawsuit said.

FTX was noticed by plenty of people in recent weeks as the third largest crypto exchange company, admitted to billions of dollars in losses for the millions of users and eventually had to seek bankruptcy protection. Before this incident, however, FTX was known to be promoted by high-profile celebrities who promoted the company's products.

Lenny Dykstra uses Brady's commercial to troll him

FTX had a number of commercial ads that featured athletes including: basketballers Shquille O'Neal, Stephen Curry, former tennis world no.1 Naomi Osaka and the legendary quarterback Tom Brady. The ad that Tom Brady featured in also included his now ex-wife Gisesle Bundchen. There, they can be seen calling up other people they know to join one of FTX's schemes.

After the fiasco, the ad resurfaced on Twitter. Lenny Dykstra took the opportunity to troll the seven-time Super Bowl winner by saying:

"Yup, you would have been way better off getting investment advice from Lenny Dykstra!"

