Zach Neto reacts with 4 words to LA Angels' birthday tribute for Logan O'Hoppe

With the Super Bowl LIX done and dusted all eyes turn to baseball's upcoming season. Sprint Training is just a few days away with pitchers and catchers set to join their teams this week.

Los Angeles Angels Logan O'Hoppe catcher will be heading to the Tempe Diablo Stadium in Arizona with a spring in his step after celebrating his 25th birthday on February 9.

The Angels shared a montage of the 25-year-old's performances from behind the plate and his hitting prowess in an Instagram post.

"These highlights make us very o’happy," Angels captioned the post.

Logan's Angels teammate Zach Neto shared the video in his Instagram story to celebrate the occasion with a special message.

"My guy loves Takis," Neto captioned his story.

Neto was seemingly returning the favor as he celebrated his birthday on January 31 and received a heartwarming reaction from the Angels catcher on the special occasion.

Logan O'Hoppe reshared a post from the Angels wishing the shortstop on January 31st, writing:

"All love,9."

Both Logan O'Hoppe and Zach Neto are part of an exciting young core in Los Angeles Angels and the fans will be hoping to see them leading the charge for the team in the coming season.

Zach Neto expected to miss start of 2025 season for Angels

Zach Neto had a breakthrough season in 2024 and was one of the only bright spots for the Angels in a horrible season. The young shortstop had 23 homers, 34 doubles, 30 stolen bases and 77 RBIs in 155 games, while the Angels finished 63-99, the worst record in franchise history.

However, Neto's bright season came to an early halt after he injured his right shoulder against the White Sox on Sept. 26. He underwent surgery to repair his shoulder in November and could miss the start of the season, per general manager Perry Minasian.

“He had a surgery a couple days ago and I’m not one for timeframes, but he could miss the start of the season,” Minasian said in November. “We’ll see where that goes. But he did have the surgery on the shoulder. I can’t get into details. But he will miss some time. And how much time, we’ll see.”

It will be interesting to see if Zach Neto will join the team later this month for Spring Training. According to MLB.com, Neto is expected to return to action sometime in April.

