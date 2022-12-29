Zack Britton: Top 3 landing spots for the free agent pitcher

Zack Britton is a free agent. The right-handed reliever is back on the market after a five-year stint with the New York Yankees. The former AL saves leader has missed a lot of games over the past two seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Britton is back on the market. Keep reading to find out who some of the teams are that might make a play for an arm like Britton's in their bullpen.

Top 3 landing spots for pitcher Zack Britton

1. Philadelphia Phillies

Although Britton has never pitched in the National League, it could be a good time for him to make the transition. The bullpen is a soft, white underbelly for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Edge Of Philly Sports @EOPsports After adding Matt Strahm and Craig Kimbrel to the Bullpen, looks like Dombrowski may not be done. Rumors are starting to swirl the #Phillies may add left reliever, Zack Britton to the fold. This team is certainly 'in it to win it' and we are loving every second of it! After adding Matt Strahm and Craig Kimbrel to the Bullpen, looks like Dombrowski may not be done. Rumors are starting to swirl the #Phillies may add left reliever, Zack Britton to the fold. This team is certainly 'in it to win it' and we are loving every second of it! https://t.co/Vytj3UkAxU

"After adding Matt Strahm and Craig Kimbrel to the Bullpen, looks like Dombrowski may not be done. Rumors are starting to swirl the #phillies may add left reliever, Zack Britton to the fold. This team is certainly 'in it to win it' and we are loving every second of it!" - Edge Of Philly Sports

Despite making it all the way to the World Series in 2022, the Phillies bullpen had an ERA of 4.27 in 2022, the eighth-lowest in the MLB. Additionally, the team lacks a regular closer, with Corey Knebel leading the team in saves with only 12 of them.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

While the closer role might not be as clear-cut in LA as it is in Philly, the Dodgers need to beef up their bullpen. Saves leader Kenley Jansen departed the team this offseason, opting instead to sign with the Boston Red Sox.

Juan Toribio @juanctoribio #Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said they don't feel like they need a set closer next season. If that option presents itself, they'll pursue it, but it's not necessarily a priority. #Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said they don't feel like they need a set closer next season. If that option presents itself, they'll pursue it, but it's not necessarily a priority.

"#Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said they don't feel like they need a set closer next season. If that option presents itself, they'll pursue it, but it's not necessarily a priority." - Juan Toribio

Although Brusdar Graterol looks like a natural replacement, there is definitely a spot for Zack Britton in the Dodgers' relief corps.

3. Los Angeles Angels

Raisel Iglesias was looking to be a regular closer for the foreseeable future, until the Los Angeles Angels traded him at the 2022 deadline. After not finding an exact replacement, the team may be interested in a durable bullpen arm like Zack Britton.

"Zack Britton, Bowling Ball Sinker." - Rob Friedman

The Angels blew 28 saves last season, perhaps this means that Britton might be the man that this team needs for the job in a pivotal year where winning is everything.

