"Zack Wheeler is arguably the best pitcher in the game right now" - MLB insider on dominant Phillies' ace post-contract tear

Zack Wheeler's four-year, $118 million offseason deal with the Phillies marked the fourth highest average annual value in MLB history, at $42 million. Although the expectations placed on the pitcher's shoulders were monumental, Wheeler seems to be exceeding them.

Currently 4-3 on the season, Wheeler's 1.64 ERA leads the entire National League, while his 63 strikeouts tie him with Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow for the most in the MLB. Indeed, the 33 year-old is making his team's investment in him look well worthwhile.

In a recent appearance on MLB Central, analyst Mark De Rosa praised Wheeler. According to DeRosa, a former infielder with 16 years of MLB experience, the Phillies pitcher is "arguably the best pitcher in the game right now."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Zack Wheeler is arguably the best pitcher in the game right now..." - @markdero7. #MLBCentral praises @Phillies after their 10th consecutive home win! #RingTheBell" - MLB Network

DeRosa and the panel's comments come after the Phillies 6-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday, the team's 10th consecutive win in which Zack Wheeler played the central role. Over seven innings, Wheeler allowed four hits and zero earned runs, striking out 11.

A member of the New York Mets from 2013 until 2019, Wheeler's move to the Phillies in late 2019. Since arriving in Philadelphia, the Georgia-born hurler has ascended to elite status.

Although the 2021 season saw Wheeler lead the league in innings, complete games and strikeouts, his 2024 numbers already threaten to better those of three seasons ago.

Expand Tweet

"Zack Wheeler racks up a season-high 11 Ks! He lowers his ERA to 1.64" - MLB

Thanks to Wheeler's brilliance, the Phillies have won six games straight, 10 straight at home and 17 of their past 20 games. The team commands a comfortable three-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

Zack Wheeler's Phillies are starting to look unbeatable

Now with the best record in baseball, many believe that the Phillies are on a mission to correct their near-misses in the late stages of the postseason over the last two years.

However, according to manager Rob Thomson, keeping things in perspective and remembering that there's a lot of baseball left is key. The Canadian skipper told MLB.com:

“These guys are highly motivated. I just remind them to stay humble and just play the game. That’s it. Just do your thing. Don’t try to do too much. Just do your thing.”

If by their "thing", Thomson is referring to winning games, his team seems to have heeded his directives.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback