Zack Wheeler Extension: Phillies lock up All-Star pitcher to multi-year deal prior to free agency foray in 2025

The 2025 free agent market just took a hit with Zack Wheeler's extension. The ace pitcher has agreed to a "multi-year" extension and thus, he will not be available for negotiation with any team next winter. He was considered the best pitcher in that free agent class, but he's completely off the market now.

ESPN reporter Buster Olney said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Zack Wheeler and the Phillies have agreed to a multi-year extension. Wheeler would have been the No. 1 pitcher free agent next fall, but instead, he stays in Philly. By season’s end, he will also accumulate 10-5 rights, and with that the power to veto any trade. Announcement imminent."

The details on Zack Wheeler's new contract are unknown, but it can reasonably be expected to be quite lengthy and quite lucrative. The Philadelphia Phillies just signed Aaron Nola to a $172 million deal, and they will probably pay more to their ace per year.

Since leaving the New York Mets and landing in Philly, Wheeler has been one of the most consistent and best pitchers in baseball, leading them to a World Series berth in 2022.

Zack Wheeler Extension takes him out of 2025 FA class

The 2025 free agent class was pretty stacked, but Zack Wheeler will no longer be a part of it. His extension details have not yet been revealed, but he won't be hitting the open market any time soon.

Zack Wheeler will not hit free agency

The class is still pretty impactful even without Wheeler. It still has Juan Soto to lead the charge, as he could sign for somewhere around $400 million after this season.

Paul Goldschmidt, Robbie Ray, Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman, Max Scherzer, Max Fried, Corbin Burnes, Gleyber Torres and Shane Bieber highlight the rest of the class, so it's still quite deep.

Wheeler will likely be locked up for the next five or six years. He's 34 now, so that would take him up to his age 40 season or so, and it's unlikely that the Phillies will want to keep him on a high AAV deal past that mark, but the full deal has not been confirmed.

